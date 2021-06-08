NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

LBUSD announces Laguna Beach High School’s 060821

LBUSD announces Laguna Beach High School’s Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony

Two hundred and forty Laguna Beach High School students will walk across the high school’s Guyer Field on Thursday (June 10) to receive their high school diplomas. The ceremony will begin at seven o’clock in the evening.

Laguna Beach Unified is thrilled to have graduating seniors and their families come together to celebrate the successes and achievements of the Class of 2021. These students have navigated their senior year during a pandemic and have grown into strong, resilient individuals ready to conquer their future endeavors. As our graduates move on from LBHS, LBUSD is proud to see them continuing to CSUs, UCs, private schools, community colleges, out-of-state colleges, international universities, trade schools, military, and chasing after their dreams.

LBUSD announces car

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Last year’s graduation was a drive-by – this year it’s a walk-by

“The LBHS faculty and staff have been continuously amazed at the resiliency and adaptability that our students have shown,” exclaimed Jason Allemann, Ed.D., Principal. “We are all excited to honor the class of 2021 after a unique and challenging school year.”

The ceremony will be a digitally ticketed event, with four tickets distributed for household members per graduate. Masks will be required, and guests must follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

LBUSD announces principal

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

2020 Graduation – Principal Jason Allemann with graduate

“I am honored to stand alongside the Class of 2021 as we acknowledge, celebrate, and commemorate their resilience, perseverance, accomplishments, and successes,” stated Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools. “This class has spent the majority of their upper-class experience navigating through a global pandemic. Their tenacity and resilience inspire us all to take ownership of our successes and to remember that in the words of Roy T. Bennett, ‘challenge and adversity are meant to help you know who you are. Storms hit your weakness, but unlock your true strength.’”

The Class of 2021 Laguna Beach High School Commencement will be live-streamed on our District YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/LBUSDMedia.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.