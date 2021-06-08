NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

Cheer LBHS Class of 2021 on in parade 060821

Cheer LBHS Class of 2021 on in parade on Wednesday

The community, families, and friends of LBHS Class of 2021 seniors are invited to cheer the students on as they wear their caps and gowns for a procession down Ocean Avenue from City Hall to Main Beach on Wednesday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

Cheer LBHS cheer on

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez

Cheer the LBHS Class of 2021 on during parade down Ocean Avenue on Wednesday, June 9

Bring bubbles, cowbells, and Big Heads – let’s show this class our support after making it through a challenging year! 

After the procession, meet at the north end of Main Beach to watch the cap toss and take photos on the beach with your senior.

Visit www.LBHS2021.com for the latest details.

 

