 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 060821

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Several readers knew where Maggi spotted “Chicken Hill.” 

“I knew ‘egg-zactly’ where it was, joked Carolyn Bent, as she remembered it fondly from the Garden Tour. Rosaura Ulvestad also knew the “gorgeous garden.” Kathy Bienvenu and San Dee Frei rounded out those in the know!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 6 8 21

Click on photo for a larger image

“Chicken Hill” on Catalina at Center Street

 

