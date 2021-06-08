NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

Coastal and ocean photo contest accepting entries 060821

Coastal and ocean photo contest accepting entries

Entries are open for the 22nd Annual Coastal and Ocean Amateur Photography Contest. Photos of the following subjects can be submitted: the scenic coast and Pacific Ocean off California, people and the California Coast, or the California ocean and coastal wildlife. 

Entry is free and open to the public. You can visit https://mycoastalphoto.com for details. Enter photos from now through July 17. 

Coastal and ocean photo contest whale jumping

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Douglas Croft

You can also visit and vote for your favorites until July 30. Four contest winners will be announced. Online voters will pick one Viewers’ Choice winner, while Judges’ Choice winners will be selected for first through third place.

Winners will select from the following donated prize packages:

--Four tickets for a San Diego whale watch cruise, courtesy of San Diego Whale Watch; and four tickets for a kayak or paddleboard wildlife tour of Mission Bay, courtesy of Aqua Adventures.

--Two tickets for a Santa Barbara whale watch cruise, courtesy of Condor Express; two tickets for a Morro Bay kayak tour, courtesy of Central Coast Outdoors; and two tickets for a winery tour, courtesy of Malibu Wine Hikes. 

--Two tickets for a Moss Landing whale watch cruise, courtesy of Sea Goddess Whale Watch; one stand-up paddleboard lesson courtesy of 510 Waterline, Richmond; and one Tomales Bay double kayak adventure, courtesy of Blue Waters Kayaking. 

--Two tickets for a Monterey whale watching cruise courtesy of Discovery Whale Watch; a stand-up paddleboard or kayak rental, courtesy of SeaTrek Sausalito; a kayak rental courtesy of Stacked Adventures, Alameda; and two stand-up paddle board classes and rentals, courtesy of Mike’s Paddle, Alameda.

Coastal and ocean photo contest purple crab

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Andrew Spivey

Guidelines for entries are as follows:

--Images may be in color or black and white.

--Photographs must be taken from a public place.

--Plants and animals depicted should be native species in their natural setting.

--Photos of marine mammals must be taken at a distance of 50 yards away or more to avoid illegal disturbance or harassment.

--Up to five pictures may be submitted.

--Entrants must earn less than 50 percent of their income from photography.

--Photographers will be giving non-exclusive rights to their photo, with photographer credit.

For more information, visit https://mycoastalphoto.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.