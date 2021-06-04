NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Incumbents reappointed to commissions 060421

Incumbents reappointed to commissions, committees, some newcomers come aboard

By SARA HALL

Incumbents were largely reappointed to open seats on commissions, committees, and a board this week.

City Council interviewed a number of applicants and appointed the returning (and a few new) members during the only matter on the agenda at the meeting Tuesday (June 1).

Openings were on the Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, and Personnel Board. Interviews were conducted both virtually and in-person. Each member appointed on Tuesday will serve a two-year term, starting on July 1. 

With 11 applicants, the Housing and Human Services Committee was the most popular choice for residents and was the only panel on Tuesday that required a second round of voting from council after a three-way tie.

During the initial vote, Barbara McMurray, Jacquie Schaefgen, and incumbent Laura Sauers each received four votes and were appointed to three of the open seats.

Ketta Brown, Lauren Michaels, and incumbent Sam Goldstein each received three votes, forcing another poll for the final two available spots. Brown and Goldstein both received four votes during the second round and were appointed. 

Other applicants were Joy Berry, Alec Bollhagen, Jayne Herring, Doug Vogel, and Gianna Wurzl.

With so many interested and experienced applicants, and the fact that the city is facing challenging housing requirements from the state, Councilmember George Weiss suggested bifurcating the responsibilities in the committee. He added that the Accessory Dwelling Units are also somewhat of a separate entity. 

Mayor Bob Whalen, who has served as the council liaison to the committee for many years, liked the general notion of the idea. The housing side is currently getting a lot more focus, whereas the human services aspect was previously the primary concentration of the committee, Whalen said. 

Bifurcating the committee might be something they think about going forward, Whalen said, but it would be hard to “do it on the fly” during Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s kind of two different functions put together that have some overlap, but they are distinct,” Whalen said. “It’s a decent thought because we have a lot of people interested in these two topics.”

Applicants did appear to be more passionate about one topic over the other that the dual committee covers. Several mentioned how expensive it is to rent or buy a home in Laguna Beach, noting that affordable housing is something that needs to be addressed immediately. 

The population in Laguna Beach hasn’t grown much over the last several decades, Goldstein pointed out.

“Which is absolutely unacceptable,” Goldstein said. “We have a demand, and we need to meet it.”

Only a fraction of city employees live in Laguna Beach, he said. 

“That’s unacceptable,” Goldstein reiterated. “We have to do more to fulfill the demand by the state of California and this city. Absolutely. There can be no ‘can-dos’ here, it has to be ‘Let’s do it. Roll up our sleeves and let’s make a difference.’”

Incumbents reappointed City Hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council appointed five people to the Housing and Human Services Committee

Goldstein said he has a passion for housing and addressing the state’s demands, but didn’t know much about the issue when he joined the committee. Within the group, he found like-minded people who were full of energy and ready to tackle the problem.

“We created something pretty miraculous in the last two years,” Goldstein said. “We are doing our best to inspire the City Council to respond to all the hard work that’s been done for the last two years to make change and bring people – young people, old people – affordable housing.”

The committee is tasked with assessing housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, providing input on the city’s Housing Element of the General Plan, informing and making recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increasing community awareness of programs to fill these needs. 

A passionate and experienced group of applicants vied for five seats (corrected from the four listed on the staff report) and an alternate position on the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee.

Incumbents Thomas Gibbs, David Horne, Edward Mousally, and Sonny Myers, along with Shelly Bennecke as the alternate, were all reappointed. 

Horne resides in Emerald Bay, which is not in city limits, but is allowed to serve on the EDPC according to the committee’s own specific suggestions written when the group was formed in 2011. It is the only committee in the city that allows residents outside of Laguna Beach.

New to the committee in the fifth seat will be longtime (now retired) Los Angeles County fire chief Bill Niccum. With 40 years in the fire service, Niccum said he has been involved in strategic planning, steering groups, and advisory committees at all levels of government, from local to federal.

“I feel I can contribute knowledge, skills, and proven abilities in a way that supports the needs of council from an unbiased, objective point of view,” he said. 

Niccum is a 34-year Laguna Beach resident with family ties in the city dating back to his great-grandparents building one of the oldest homes in the community. He will work to actively participate and collaborate as a team member on the committee and accomplish council goals, Niccum said during his interview. 

“I feel the EDPC has earned the trust and confidence of council and I would be honored to be in a position to maintain, as well as build on, its reputation,” Niccum said. “I salute council for taking emergency preparedness to this level; I salute the effort as well as the accomplishments.”

Other applicants recalled their personal experiences with wildfires or landslides, emphasizing the unpredictable quality of natural disasters. Some have participated in the local police academy and/or the Community Emergency Response Team programs.

Incumbents reappointed 1993 fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD

The 1993 fire burning in North Emerald Bay

Seeing so many talented people in the pool of applicants, Weiss asked about other ways those who weren’t appointed could contribute.

Whalen encouraged the applicants to (if they haven’t already) participate in CERT and Police Academy programs, as well as attend and contribute during the EDPC meetings.

Other applicants were Jill Lockhart, Catherine Major, and Peter Steinbach. Alec Bollhagen withdrew to focus on his application to HHSC.

Another set of incumbents will return to the Planning Commission. Current chair Susan McLintock Whitin and Steve Goldman were both unanimously reappointed on Tuesday.

Goldman said during his interview that when he applied two years ago, he said he was pro-growth, in a responsible way that was good for both the city and the residents. He had an open mind and no agenda, Goldman said, and approached the position with a business rationale.

“I think I did what I said I would do,” Goldman said. 

Whitin said she is looking forward to continuing to serve the commission and the city.

She has worked on both big and small projects during her time on the commission, including working on policy documents. 

“The planning process is sometimes tedious, always time-consuming, and it is never boring,” Whitin said. “Each project, I’ve found, is not what it appears, there is always something lurking below the surface.”

It’s very interesting and satisfying, she added. All of the work has given her an awareness of the issues that the city faces.

“Also, the pressures that are on us now…and also the possibilities that are ahead of us,” Whitin said. “I want to preserve the best parts of Laguna, but I also want the city to evolve in a meaningful, modern way.”

Commissioners advise the council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within city limits. They serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392 per month. 

The other applicants were Brooks Atwood and Imer Bauta.

On the Arts Commission, incumbents were again reappointed, but not completely unanimously. 

Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda (current vice-chair), and Adam Schwerner (current chair) all received five votes across the board, and Suzanne Mellor received four. Councilmember Peter Blake was the lone vote for Michael Ray, who wasn’t present to speak during the interview process, but often comments on city matters and council meetings.

It’s very rewarding to serve on the commission, Schwerner said during his interview. The group works well together, he added.

“I think we’re doing good work in a consistent way,” he said, naming a few recent projects. “I think we’re really trying to meet people where they are and also show people other ways of thinking about what art is.”

They’ve also been working collectively with the artists in different ways, he added.

“I think we have a lot of good work yet to do,” Schwerner said. 

Arts commissioners advise the council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the city and make recommendations of related ordinances and projects. They are compensated in the amount of $137 per month. 

Personnel Board incumbents Dawn Knepper, Karyn Philippsen, and Terri Smith will again fill three full-time seats, with unanimous reappointment from council. Newcomer Alex Kweskin was named the alternate with four votes. The other applicant, Cindy Shopoff, received one vote from Blake.

Knepper, current chair of the board and an experienced labor and employment attorney, noted during her interview that she was called for service on the board for the first time on Tuesday since she was first appointed two years ago.

They held closed session meetings this week to review a public employee discipline item, according to the board’s agenda.

“I’m really enjoying the process,” Knepper said.

The board hears appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension. 

Gianfranco Pagliara, who lives downtown and is passionate about the parking issues facing the city, was unanimously appointed to the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee. He was the only applicant. 

The panel acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints. Pagliara said he wants to bring new ideas and energy to the committee.

 

