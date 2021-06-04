NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Commission approves Tango wine bar 060421

Commission approves Tango wine bar concept in downtown, with conditions

By SARA HALL

After agreeing to several additional conditions, a city board this week unanimously approved a wine bar concept for a downtown location.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 Wednesday (June 2) to approve a permit to establish Tango, a small plates Argentine-style wine bar (called a restaurant in the staff report and application, but approved with the condition that it be defined as a wine bar) at 305 (aka 307) Forest Ave, Suite 103 (previously Harmony Tea Bar). 

After a nearly two-hour discussion, commissioners agreed to several specific conditions limiting the level of kitchen cooking allowed, delivery times, bathroom requirements, and more.

“The more specific we can be or…clearer about our intent in the resolution and in the conditions, the better off we are,” Commission Chair Susan Whitin said. “Because it’s very hard to go back through the meetings and the notes and so forth, and follow up where there’s confusion. So as clear as we can be, I think we should be.”

Commissioner Steve Goldman emphasized the importance of calling the project a wine bar and eliminating the word restaurant in all uses.

“We should call it what it is, a wine bar,” he said. “I think that’s what led to some of our initial confusion of ‘What exactly is this?’ so let’s make it clear what it is.”

Conditions as outlined by commissioners include: Limits on the level of the kitchen (no grill or flame, no grease trap, no hood, and only certain electric appliances allowed); food will be pre-prepared off-site and delivered; deliveries are made before 8 a.m. on weekends and seasonally (and 10 a.m. outside of those time periods), to help prevent additional traffic congestion; the on-site bathroom on the second floor is for the wine bar patrons, while the outdoor bathroom is only allowed for ADA and wine bar employees; a follow-up review will be conducted and if found out of compliance, the CUP can be revoked; and that it be defined as a “wine bar” and eliminate the word/usage of “restaurant.”

Because enforcement is difficult, the chance of revocation of the permit after a review should force compliance, commissioners agreed. 

“That way applicants will take the conditions seriously,” Whitin said. 

Other conditions recommended by staff and modified or clarified by commissioners include: Limit to one non-amplified musician per night, no more than two nights a week, and ending by 11 p.m., with the door and windows closed during live entertainment; second floor is for general, not private, dining; and the number of seats is limited to 40.

Commission approves building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current exterior at 305 (aka 307) Forest Ave, Suite 103, where Tango, an Argentine-style wine bar, is proposed

Commissioners also added a condition about installing a trash compactor, if a problem arises. A trash plan would also need to then be submitted to the city for review.

Some were on the fence about requiring a trash compactor for a wine bar that serves food more as an ancillary service and questioned if it was necessary. 

Commissioner Jorg Dubin suggested it could be addressed later on, if the trash became an issue.

If it becomes a nuisance, like smelling or spilling onto the sidewalk or alley, then other ways of dealing with the trash have to be adopted, including possibly a trash compactor, Whitin added.

There was quite a bit of discussion about whether or not to allow wine bar patrons to use the ground floor outside/alleyway bathroom (that other tenants also use), or to restrict it for ADA compliance and condition the wine bar patrons to use the inside, upstairs bathroom.

Commissioners Steve Kellenberg and Ken Sadler agreed with the outdoor bathroom being allowed as a secondary bathroom for patrons. Most wine bar guests will use the inside, upstairs bathroom anyway, they said.

Although not everyone on the dais agreed. 

If people are drinking wine and eating on the ground floor, they likely won’t want to go up the stairs just to use the restroom, Whitin said. They’d just go around the corner to the bathroom on the same floor. 

The simple way to avoid the impact of people queuing up in the alley (an issue residents and nearby business owners mentioned) is to condition that patrons use the inside, upstairs bathroom (other than for ADA compliance), Whitin explained. 

It works better if wine bar guests only use the inside bathroom, Goldman agreed. 

As the “swing vote” on the issue, Dubin at first concurred with Kellenberg and Sadler, but then agreed with Whitin that the wine bar should be self-contained. 

After getting some consensus on the issue, Senior Planner Martina Caron suggested the bathroom in question be limited to ADA and employees only, to which the commission agreed.

Tango management can adhere to the conditions, which are reasonable, confirmed project architect Jim Conrad.

They hope to benefit the surrounding the community, Conrad said. The focus will be on good food and good times, to help revitalize the area, he said. 

The food will be prepared at their Newport Beach location, the Peninsula Lounge at 2406 Newport Blvd. It will basically be gourmet light bites and tapas with wine pairings. 

There will be very limited on-site cooking with small, electric appliances. 

Commission approves Tango concept view rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB/Gensler

A concept view rendering of one design and layout option for Tango

Interior design will be representative of the Argentine-themed cuisine, said Ashley Dowell, an interior designer and senior associate with Gensler. They’ve been inspired by Argentina and Laguna Beach, she added, and have tried to represent both in the space.

Wood, cream tones, and black metal will create a layered and nostalgic feel, she said, to create an environment of people coming together in an intimate atmosphere.

A handful of public commenters opposed the restaurant project as initially proposed, citing a number of the same concerns as commissioners (traffic, trash, alleyway congestion, use of the bathroom, etc.) and saying it’s not a good fit for the area.

It’s a slippery slope; it started as a tea shop and has grown in intensity, Marc Whitney said. He questioned if it could turn into a full restaurant in the future. It was too much even as a tea bar, he added.

His wife, Jackie, agreed that it’s not appropriate for the space. The couple has had a gallery next door to the applicant for many years. She’s very familiar with the building, local businesses, and the restaurant industry, noting her years of experience have helped her develop an instinct about what works.

“This is not right, all the flags and buzzers are going off in my head,” Jackie Whitney said. “There are so many other spaces in the city that would be more suitable. I hope we can put this to rest and return this space to a use that would be a better fit.”

Commission approves Tango exterior rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB/Gensler

A rendering of the exterior of Tango, a proposed Argentine-style wine bar at 305 (aka 307) Forest Ave, Suite 103

Tango is a beautiful idea for a restaurant, she said, just not at this location. It will be a burden on the rest of the tenants on the block, she added.

It is an odd system, Goldman said, bringing the food from outside, the bathroom and second-floor situations, and the whole nature of the building. He raised a number of concerns that the commission later addressed with conditions, but echoed the “slippery slope” potential as mentioned during public comment. 

Although he’s very sympathetic to having empty spaces, particularly in such a charming building, Goldman added.

At Kellenberg’s suggestion of redefining the description, Goldman agreed it would be “less odd” if it were described as a wine bar that serves a bit of food.

Several commissioners noted that concerns that they raised with previous applications for the site, including trash, access, and the bathroom situation, were adequately solved with this proposal and the conditions they added.

During the 2019 meeting when they considered a proposed Mediterranean restaurant, Commissioner Ken Sadler said he was questioning whether or not it was appropriate.

“Through the course of this meeting a lot of my main concerns have been alleviated,” Sadler said. 

Agreeing with several of her colleagues on the dais, Whitin previously questioned whether a restaurant was a good fit for the space when past applications came before the commission. Upon initial review of the current application, a lot of the same concerns popped up.

“When I first looked at it, I thought, ‘Here we go again, all the same issues that we had on the Mediterranean application,’” Whitin said, “but as I dug deeper and did more talking both to staff and to the applicant, my feeling is that we can condition this in such a way that it would be appropriate for this location.”

 

