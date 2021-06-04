NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

LBHS boys varsity and JV tennis teams 060421

LBHS boys varsity and JV tennis teams bring home eight CIF medals for Wave League 

On May 10 and May 13, the Wave League CIF Championships for boys tennis were held at Marina High School. 

Under the leadership of coach Rick Conkey, Laguna Beach High School boys varsity tennis sent three singles and three pairs of doubles players to compete in the Varsity Individual CIF Championships. 

Singles player junior Ian Maclaughlin had to dig deep to overcome an opponent in the semi-finals who had previously beaten him in league play. Maclaughlin had a tough opponent in the finals and received a finalist medal for the singles competition.

LBHS boys doubles

Submitted photo

Boys varsity tennis winners of the Doubles Championship for Wave League with their coach and medals – (L-R) Chris Herkins, Jeff Herkins, Varsity Coach Rick Conkey, Matt Berk, and Casey Boehm

Two Laguna varsity teams played each other in the doubles final with the number one-seeded team, seniors Matt Berk and Casey Boehm, defeating the third-seeded team, freshman Chris Herkins and junior Jeff Herkins, 6-0, 6-2, for the title of Varsity Wave League Doubles Champions. 

In the semi-finals, Chris and Jeff Herkins had to overcome the second-seeded Newport Harbor team and a late deficit as they battled to earn an exciting semi-final victory in a third set super tie-breaker. The ending score was 3-6, 7-6, 10-3.

In the other doubles semi-final, Casey Boehm and Matt Berk overcame a first set pounding and match points to earn their final berth by defeating teammates Matthew Duong and Peter Durand. 

LBHS boys Barriga

Submitted photo

Christian Barriga (a junior) won the JV Wave League Doubles Champions medal along with teammate Chase Boshnack (junior – not pictured)

Coach Conkey says, “This match could have gone either way, with the score at the end being 7-6, 7-6. Senior Matthew Duong and Junior Peter Durand came in 4th place in the doubles section. Congratulations to LBHS for the doubles sweep!”

Under the leadership of coach Nic Radisay, LBHS JV sent three singles players and three pairs of doubles players to compete in the JV Individual CIF Championships also hosted by Marina High School. 

Freshman Lucas Silverman made it to the finals to become the JV Wave League Singles Champion while Juniors Chase Boshnack and Christian Barriga won the title of JV Wave League Doubles Champions.

 

