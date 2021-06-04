NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Community invited to weekly 060421

Community invited to weekly Well-Shell Meditations

Lido Paddle Project, Laguna Beach’s new nonprofit promoting wellness for first responders and veterans, welcomes the community to join together for complimentary Well-Shell Meditations every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. out of Heisler Park on the green just south of Diver’s Cove.

The Well-Shell, created by the Lido Paddle Project team, is the “happy cousin” of the worry rock. Volunteers have sanded, primed, and painted the exteriors of recycled mussel shells, allowing the smooth abalone interiors to remain. 

Lido Paddle Project has been presenting these to our protectors after they participate in paddle/kayak sessions. Veteran Will Romero carries one with him in his pocket. He reaches for it when the need for peace arises during his intense workdays.

Community invited shells

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Well-Shells, painted by volunteers on recycled mussel shells

Laguna Beach’s Michelle Highberg, CDO Consultant for LPP, states: “When we share the shells with our protectors, we remind them of why we chose the Well-Shell. Like our everyday heroes, each shell is an individual with character and a smooth interior. These strong shells joined with their partners to protect a life. Additionally, for some good energy, each Well-Shell is painted with love by those who care to say thank you.”

According to the theory of acupressure, specific points on one’s hands activate corresponding energy meridian points in the body. The thumb and pointer finger used to rub the Well-Shell are responsible for reducing fear and worry. According to the principles of cognitive behavior therapy, these shells represent a self-soothing exercise to counteract negative comforting habits including addictions, plus they promote endorphin production to help calm the mind.

Community invited Will

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Veteran Will Romero carries a Well-Shell with him in his pocket

In the meditations, Lido Paddle Project’s holistic healer and CMO, Evelina Pentcheva, helps guests activate the shells by intention setting during meditation so that the memory of the uplifting experience remains with the bearer. 

Lido Paddle Project’s Lead Therapist, Laguna Beach resident Brooke Bergman Parr, MFT, states, “Well-Shells serve as a tangible reminder of participants’ experience with us – a transitional object for them to touch and feel. Objects like these assist in internalizing the feelings of support, love, and belonging we want participants to have. Research indicates that feeling connected to a community is an integral part of the healing process for many health conditions. It is what makes life meaningful. We are hoping to build a supportive community around our veterans and first responders centered around play and community: Well-Shells are part of the community-building process.”

Well-Shells will be distributed complimentary to any first responders, veterans, or family members. Others may obtain one by a nominal donation. 

To learn more about Lido Paddle Project and its offerings, visit www.lidopaddleproject.org. To learn more about volunteering, including joining for a Well-Shell painting event, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

