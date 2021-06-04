NewLeftHeader

few clouds

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Laguna Jazz Band swings into action 060421

Laguna Jazz Band swings into action for the Fete De La Musique on June 19

The Laguna Jazz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, will perform its cool jazz and big band favorites on Saturday, June 19 for the 14th annual Fête de la Musique. 

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laguna Jazz Band will perform at the Main Beach Cobblestones. Ginger Hatfield will sing from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Lisa Morrice will sing from 12-1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the Fête officially begins, as Morrice will sing “La Marseillaise” for the opening ceremony.

Laguna Jazz Lisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa Morrice and the Laguna Jazz Band kick off the 14th annual Fete de la Musique on June 19 at Main Beach

The playlist mingles big band classics from the likes of Duke Ellington, jazz standards from George Gershwin and Carlos Jobim, and more contemporary tunes sung by pop artists like Sade.

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player Carol Reynolds. After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach for several years. 

The Laguna Jazz Band or the Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.