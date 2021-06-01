NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

Northwest artist featured at Woods Cove 060121

Ellie Polk, a contemporary artist from the state of Washington, will be in residence for the first week in June at the newest gallery in the area, the Woods Cove Studio & Gallery. 

Her current show uses the mixed mediums of pen and ink, watercolor, and gouache to express a lightness of spirit, and inspires the viewer to use flights of fancy and imagination to perceive landscapes, waterscapes, and figures, or to simply wander through the intricacies of line. In addition to these smaller works, a selection of her larger works in oil will also be available.

Northwest artist colors

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ellie Polk presents here newest works at Woods Cove Art Studio & Gallery

An abstract artist drawing inspiration from the biomorphic and colorist movements of the 20th century, Polk will be presenting many of her newest works and will be available to discuss them during regular gallery hours beginning at Art Walk on Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6, and by appointment on June 3 and 7.

For more information, contact the Woods Cove Studio & Gallery at (949) 539-5550 or visit www.woodscoveart.com.

 

