Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at [email protected].

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

Anneliese Schools opens Pop-Up retail store in Laguna Beach

Anneliese Schools has opened a Pop-Up shop at 1816 South Coast Hwy. The Pop-Up is an extension of the Schools’ beloved School Store, located in the Laguna Canyon at the Anneliese Willowbrook location.

The Pop-Up opening is a response to overwhelming support for the School Store’s curated selection of handcrafted goods spanning homewares, pantry staples, educational toys and children’s goods, apothecary and wellness, a wide selection of books, heirloom organic produce, and specialty grocery items.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Anneliese Schools Pop-Up shop is located at 1816 South Coast Hwy

Now the signature selection of handcrafted homewares, organic meals to-go, heirloom children’s goods, and farm-grown produce will be offered in town in Laguna Beach at the new Pop-Up location to better serve the schools’ growing customer base. Most of the organic produce offered at the Pop-Up is grown from heirloom seed at the Anneliese Schools certified organic farm in Claremont, Calif.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the freshest, most high-quality farm goods and artisanal products to the local neighborhoods in Laguna Beach,” says Anneliese Schools Store Creative Designer and Manager Samantha Savage Breit. Many of our families grew up attending Anneliese Schools and now have children enrolled as students, so the nostalgia of this community is strong. But you don’t have to be an alum to come by and pick up a gift or family meal – everyone is welcome. We look forward to being your neighborhood general store.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pop-Up shop to feature farm-grown produce and gifts

All proceeds directly support school programs.

The Pop-Up is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Visit www.liesas.com to preview merchandise or order online. To contact the store direct, call (949) 303-9850

Library to host reading of winning poems for the John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest on Saturday

Laguna Beach Library’s Public Reading of Winning Poems for the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest will take place virtually at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Poets of all ages were invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem could be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas.

The theme this year was “Between the Clouds and Sea.”

The contest is named after John Gardiner who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The late John Gardiner, beloved poet

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet.

Master of Ceremonies Michael Sprake will host the recognition event, during which the winning poets are invited to read their poems to the community.

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

This traditional event will be via Zoom and is open to the public by registration only. If you would like to register, please contact library staff at [email protected].

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at [email protected] or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at [email protected] or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at [email protected], or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Guest Column

Moving through loss

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” –Napoleon Hill

Hello and welcome back to Dr. Vidya’s Healing Corner. This week, our family is dealing with grief and loss, like so many people across the globe. I’d like to share how to lovingly move through the loss.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Stepping into power – moving through loss

At some point in our lives, we experience the loss of something or someone we loved dearly. This week we lost our beloved grandmother, and I have been processing the loss.

Loss is excruciating and it’s painful and there’s no right time that it takes for you to get beyond the reality. In fact, I don’t know that we ever want to get beyond loss. Sometimes it’s important just to integrate it into our lives. There’s something that we loved so much, and it is no longer in our lives. Why would you want to get beyond that?

Yes, absolutely get beyond the pain of losing but not beyond whatever it was that brought you joy. If there’s a person who was in my life and isn’t there any longer, I want to hold on to that person. I want to celebrate that person. I want to dive deep into those memories.

There’s no right or wrong way to grieve but we can’t allow the grief to control us. We have to cry when we need to. We have to yell when we need to. We have to curl up in a little ball and feel that pain inside of us, when we need to.

But when that burst of emotional turbulence is over, we need to come back.

Come back into our power, step back into our breathing. Step back into connecting with all those around us. And take that support from everyone you know and use your memories to strengthen you, not to weaken you.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

So, this week, when you find yourself thinking about someone or something that you once thought was a part of you – and now is gone: that could be a job, that could be a relationship, that could be money, that could be a house, that could be a perspective or a point of view – treasure the memories.

Loss may take us by surprise and in that context, we also must deal with the emotions of shock and dismay. Or it may take the form of a more extended period where we are conscious of the fact that we are in the midst of losing something and that can impact us in additional ways.

Elisabeth Kubler Ross is credited with introducing what she referred to as the five stages of grief. Her hypothesis states that when a person is faced with the reality of impending death or other devastating loss, that he or she will encounter a series of five emotional stages:

--Denial

--Anger

--Bargaining

--Depression

--Acceptance

Kubler-Ross stressed in her 1969 book On Death and Dying, that these emotions could be experienced in any order, and in fact you may go back and forth between certain emotions, for example experiencing acceptance very quickly in the process, then drifting to a period of anger, then falling into depression, moving back to acceptance, and then denial again. You’re continually progressing through these stages, experiencing what you need in any given moment.

Her work transformed how Western medicine viewed the emotional state of those with terminal diagnoses. But more importantly, it explained our emotional flow when we are dealing with any type of loss – death of a pet, death of a friend or loved one, losing a limb, losing your job, getting divorced, losing your home, your car, your youth, your hair, a core relationship, a treasured item, even coping with an addiction.

There are many other emotions we may also feel and there is no certainty that someone experiencing loss or a life-altering event will feel all five of the responses. However, understanding these five emotions can help us give ourselves permission to experience them without judging them as appropriate or inappropriate while we are in the midst of our grief.

This past week and over the past several years as I have experienced loss in my life, I have taken solace in the fact that I could better understand my grieving process. The key for me was to recognize how long I was sitting with a particular emotion and what I was learning about myself during the process.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

The deeper the pain, the greater the love

Coping with grief in a healthy way – for me – means not suppressing or denying the emotion I am feeling at a particular time. And my biggest life lesson was recognizing that the depth of my emotional pain was a direct reflection of the depth of the love that I hold in my heart for that being or thing that I have lost. In essence, the deeper the pain, the greater the love, and that is a reason to celebrate.

When you find yourself spending or what you interpret as a bit too much time in the pain, see if you can remind yourself that grief is recognizing the depth of the loss. But there is another side to the story…integrating the magnificent gifts you’ve received from what you’ve lost – the sweet memories, the joys of your past, the special moments – and that such magnificence is something to celebrate.

Remember the immortal words of the Sufi poet Rumi:

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

As an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

When you find yourself feeling the loss, it’s okay, feel it but don’t let your thoughts control you. Your next thought can be to honor it, appreciate it, accept it, and then step into the now. Because that’s all we have, this sacred precious moment and our memories.

So, let’s elevate our memories, let’s celebrate our memories. And let’s know that in this moment, we can make the difference between living in the past and owning the present and building our future.

I wish you compassion, love, self-compassion, self-love, and forgiveness. And this week give yourself an extra hug and know that you’re not alone. Everyone has lost something. We’re all in this together and use it as a point of strength. One Love, One Source, Oneness.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestartpark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Be prepared to walk on uneven, rocky, rough terrain. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, but need help identifying them? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided end-of-spring bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Tour both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and Spring migrants on this loving early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the campground.) $15 day-use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/.

For a trail map, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy the setting sun and the rusing full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the stoplight Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Finalists announced for 2021 Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award

The finalists have been announced for the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award. This award is given each year to a short film that celebrates heroes working to protect the world’s oceans and is part of the MY HERO International Film Festival.

The Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award is sponsored by McGillivray-Freeman Films’ One World One Ocean campaign. It is inspired by the work of renowned oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle.

Earle is an author, lecturer, and research scientist who has logged more than 70 expeditions and more than 6,500 hours underwater. She was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist and currently serves as National Geographic explorer-in-residence. She was awarded the 2009 TED Prize for her proposal to establish a global network of marine protected areas called “hope spots.”

To view the films, click here and learn more about the finalists from the descriptions below.

“Rise From The Cape Flats” by Shamier Magmoet

This film is about a man who lives in the heart of the notorious Cape Flats, one of the most dangerous places in the world. After one life-changing encounter upon experiencing the ocean, he now does everything in his power to advocate for positive change within his community through education and affording the youth to experience the ocean, becoming advocates and protectors thereof.

“Protect What You Love | Protect Your Island – Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” by Yoshitaro Yanagita

In September of 2018, a team of 19 international and local artists and changemakers gathered on the island of Nusa Penida, off the coast of Bali, Indonesia, to create a series of public artworks addressing marine environmental topics relevant to the local community and environment. The initiative’s goal is to catalyze positive change for our oceans both within the local community and visitors to the Coral Triangle, one of Earth’s most biodiverse regions.

“OUR ATOLL SPEAKS, Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua” by Gemma Cubero del Barrio

Our Atoll Speaks (Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua) is a short film meditation on the environmental knowledge of the people of Pukapuka/Nassau, an atoll in the Northern Group of the Cook Islands. This short documentary is a communal film poem from the perspective of her people.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “OUR ATOLL SPEAKS – Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua” (trailer) by Gemma Cubero del Barrio

The Beauty by Pascal Schelbli

What if plastic could be integrated into sea life? Take a deep breath and dive into a world where feelings of guilt dissolve amongst the mysterious depths of the ocean. In this world, we encounter bizarre creatures and discover eerily beautiful landscapes. Unfortunately, our air doesn’t last forever, and we have to realize that nature alone can’t solve this issue.

MABON “The 8-year-old activist” by Jack Davies

An 8-year-old boy, Mabon, is residing on the stunningly stark north Welsh coast. He works with his mum to keep the Welsh beaches clean, spending hours each week scouring the sand of plastic waste.

An Ocean of Tea by Grégoire Scherpe

Boujmaa Guilloul, a Moroccan pro windsurfer, talks about his connection with the sea in the country of Essaouira, located in Morocco.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “An Ocean of Tea” by Grégoire Scherpe

The Sentinel by Brendan Donovan

The population of Antipodean Albatross is in free-fall; we’ve lost 60 percent of them since 2005. In two decades, they’ll be extinct. After a million years of evolution, they are now competing with our hunger. And they’re losing.

Click here for the public ballot that is offered as a learning activity.

The winner will be announced on June 8 for World Oceans Day at www.myhero.com/earle.

The MY HERO International Film Festival is part of The MY HERO Project, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing stories of heroes from all parts of the world. MY HERO’s award-winning website hosts the world’s largest archive of hero-themed stories, music, art, and short films.

For more information about the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award, visit www.myhero.com or email festival director Wendy Milette at [email protected].

To watch the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award SIZZLE, click here.