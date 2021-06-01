NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 44  |  June 1, 2021

Should vax incentive program increase 060121

Should vax incentive program increase the demand, county is planning for it

The County of Orange is anticipating an increased demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations after Governor Newsom’s announcement last week that the State of California has launched “Vax for the Win,” a COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program.

The county Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) sites have been dispensing the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To meet the anticipated increase in demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations, the county Super PODs will also offer the first dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through the Anaheim Convention Center, OC Fair & Event Center, Santa Ana College, and Soka University from Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, June 5. For information about which vaccines are available at each location, go here starting Tuesday. 

As all county Super PODs are scheduled to close operations on Sunday, June 6, individuals who receive a first dose at a county Super POD next week will be connected on-site with information about how to schedule their second dose. That information includes:

--The Othena platform will automatically select your second dose date; you will need to log in to select your preferred location at one of the county’s mobile events or call the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 for assistance. 

--Alternatively, you may receive your second dose at a location like a pharmacy or health care provider and can access a list here

In order to ensure that each location is staffed appropriately, individuals are encouraged to visit www.Othena.com or call the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 to make an appointment; however, walk-ins will also be accommodated. The Hotline can also assist with arranging transportation to and from each Super POD, if needed. 

To learn more about the “Vax for the Win” incentive program, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.