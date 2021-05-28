NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Boys and Girls Club invites community 052821

Boys and Girls Club invites community to “Come Together” Gala on June 12 

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been serving the community since 1952, yet, never has there been a greater need for the Club’s critical work as our children and youth heal from a challenging year, both academically and social-emotionally. 

All funds raised during the Come Together Gala on June 12th at the Montage will go directly towards programming so that the club can reach more students who have been suffering the adverse effects of isolation and distance learning. In the wake of recent learning and mentorship deficits, CEO Pam Estes notes that there has not ever been a time in her life when the Club’s calling “to help young people thrive” has been more apparent.

Boys and balloon

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach student shares her balloon design

This event is an opportunity for citizens, parents, and community leaders of Laguna Beach to Come Together to converse, inspire, and heal through community in a relaxed setting. BGCLB recognizes the importance of both individuals and business entities to unify towards a higher good for the kids. The health of Laguna Beach and its future generations are impacted by the well-being and voice of our current students. 

Guests are invited to go back in time donning “groovy threads.” There will be fun outfits from the Summer of Love, Woodstock, Twiggy, Valley of the Dolls, the Beatles, Madmen, and perhaps some 60s icons or heroes. Although over 50 years have passed since this exciting decade, the theme could not be better suited for today – as we find ourselves in a time of social upheaval and activism. Similarly, the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach addresses the Laguna Beach community’s quest to embrace inclusion, diversity, equity, and access through both its programs and volunteerism opportunities. 

Boys and plant

Club student plants seeds in the garden 

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. on the ocean view lawn for a cocktail reception featuring creative cuisine, beverages, and a fun silent auction. Longtime and well-loved Laguna Beach musical talent John Huessentstamm shall be performing acoustic guitar. He has been touted by Jimmy Haslip as, “One of the best guitarists I’ve ever worked with.” Guests get to listen to his talents while dining on an incredible surf and turf dinner. 

The live auction features sought after exotic travel offerings including a first-class trip to Lake Como, Italy, a health retreat at Canyon Ranch Wellness, Dinner for 10 at Studio, a Staycation at the Montage, a seven-night stay at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, and more. 

After dinner, it is time for Laguna Beach supporters to dance to hits by “Hard Day’s Night.” This top-rated touring Beatle’s tribute band has been wowing crowds with their precise performances and costumes since 1996

The event promises to be a joyful experience for all who attend. Table sponsorships for businesses, individuals, and families begin at $5,000 and include visibility and recognition.

For more information on this special event, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

