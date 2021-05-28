Our School Resource Officers build positive relationships with LBUSD students
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), a School Resource Officer (SRO) is a law enforcement officer “responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools.” They help train school staff members and students, develop safety plans, and serve as a liaison between schools and outside agencies – in addition to enforcing laws.
However, that description covers only some of the daily interactions SROs Fred Yeilding and Ashley Krotine have with the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) students. Not only are they law enforcement officers, they serve as educators, advisors, mentors, and confidants.
Certainly, what is uppermost in their minds is the safety of all of the students. However, the officers’ influence and participation is much more in-depth and involves not only students’ safety, but bridging the gap between students, parents, teachers, administration, and the community. In doing so, these officers are available to students and parents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Officer Yeilding and Officer Krotine, who both cover all four of the schools, are passionately dedicated to the well-being of the district students, a commitment they envisioned even before they assumed their positions.
Click on photo for a larger image
SRO Fred Yeilding and SRO Ashley Krotine
The SRO position was created in 2018, when Cpl. Cornelius Ashton began his new role working in the schools. In November of 2019, Officer Yeilding became the second SRO. A second SRO position was created thanks to the hard work of some passionate parents, Dr. Viloria, and LBUSD. SRO Yeilding worked hand in hand with Cpl. Ashton until he was promoted to sergeant and rotated back to field services.
“The second I knew of the SRO program being launched and the fact that a good friend of mine was starting the program, I immediately wanted to be in that role as an SRO,” says Yeilding, a member of the LBPD for four years. “I have always strived to be a positive mentor to the youth in the community and being an SRO puts me in that position.” (Yeilding was previously with the West Covina Police Department.)
Krotine, an Orange County native, began as an SRO in 2020 – and has been with the LBPD since 2017. (She was previously with the Brea Police Department.)
“The reason I became a police officer was to become a School Resource Officer, which is why I am so incredibly passionate about my position and thankful for the mentorship Sgt. Ashton provided me when he was my field training officer and now as an SRO subject matter expert.”
“His core values are the same as ours,” says Officer Yeilding. “He had an impact on a lot of people. Once he passed the torch, we continued the tradition.”
The SRO tradition has no time constraints. They are on call – always.
“My phone rings off the hook with calls from parents and students,” says Krotine. “If it’s an emergency, I call for patrol assistance. When my phone rings on the weekend or in the middle of the night to assist a student or family in need, I take it seriously and feel truly honored that they feel comfortable enough to reach out to me.”
The officers also use the SRO Instagram and Facebook accounts as monitors.
Click on photo for a larger image
SRO Ashley Krotine
Even before Krotine started at the LBPD four years ago, she had a long-standing Laguna connection.
“The reason I became interested in a career as a police officer was thanks to working alongside an OCSD deputy while coaching softball at LBHS, who encouraged me to pursue a career in law enforcement. It is one of the many personal connections I have with the Laguna Beach schools, having once been a student at LBHS before the classrooms had air conditioning (haha!), and my mother recently retiring after over 20 years working in the administrative office at LBHS.”
Parents
Both Yeilding and Krotine are parents, which they admit impacts their dedication to the job and gives them added perspective.
Krotine has a two-year-old son and Yeilding has two sons, ages four and a half and nine.
“As parents, we have a vested interest,” says Krotine.
Yeilding adds, “We treat the students as if they’re one of our own and try to give them as many opportunities as we can to succeed in school and life.”
Click on photo for a larger image
SRO Fred Yeilding
“I became a police officer because it puts you in a position to truly make a difference in someone else’s life,” says Yeilding. “Typically, when you are interacting with a police officer it is not a positive situation, and it only happens a few times, if any, in someone’s life. I have found that doing whatever I can to help that situation, help solve whatever problem is presented and do it as positively as I can, can make a huge difference in that person’s life. Also growing up in southern Orange County I take pride in providing service to the community members of this city and I take pride in helping preserve the quality of life and safety that Laguna Beach residents are used too.”
Biggest challenge
The biggest challenge says Yeilding, “is overcoming the way kids look at police officers. After three years, I still get kids coming up and asking, ‘If I see a cop and I need help, what do I do?’ They see us as bogeymen and not someone there to help them. We have the opportunity to teach them a different perspective.”
Krotine says, “They tend to see the tools involved and when I come into the classroom, they ask, “Is that a gun and what are you going to do with it?’”
“The stigma is that we’re here to be feared and not to be utilized for help,” explains Yeilding. “We are trying to humanize the badge and the uniform, so that they look at us not as an enemy but as a friend. ”
“It’s the best job at the department,” they agree. “It involves a lot of relationship building.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Krotine’s touch of pink
To this end, Krotine and Yeilding serve as trusted listeners.
“I wish I’d had an SRO when I was in school,” says Yeilding. “Everyone has different family dynamics. Students sometimes tell us things they don’t want to tell their parents. We can be a guiding light and a mentor.”
“Being an SRO is a very creative and positive opportunity,” adds Krotine. “We’re here to provide protection but also to build beneficial relationships.”
“Every person you meet has their own personal journey,” says Yeilding. “Students feel they need to be perfect, especially here in Laguna Beach. They don’t need to be perfect.”
When asked if they’re questioned about boyfriend/girlfriend relationship advice, they both answer, “yes.”
“We empathize and offer support, but most importantly, we empower them to realize everything is going to be okay,” says Krotine.
It also appears that it’s an advantage to have both a male and female SRO. Girls might come to Krotine with subjects they wouldn’t discuss with a male SRO.
Additionally, her presence is an example of a positive role model.
“When I walk the campuses as a female with confidence, it sets a strong example. We have quite a few females on the force, but it’s never enough. It encourages girls to want to become leaders in their community.”
Electric bicycles
As the number of electric bicycles increase in the community, the subject of safety – of riders, drivers, and residents – grows and intensifies. As a result, Krotine visits classrooms – elementary through high school – to discuss safety rules and regulations and the dangers to riders, pedestrians, and drivers.
Click on photo for a larger image
SRO on duty
“I reached out to teachers, and now I visit classrooms several times a week for 15-30 minutes,” Krotine says. “We ask the students to bring in their bike helmets for inspection and fitting. Because the kids don’t have to have a driver’s license, we can’t expect them to know the rules and regulations. They need to follow the same rules as the drivers. During the meeting, I explain the municipal code, including that they can’t ride on the sidewalk or on any campus. What is common sense to us may not be to a student. We try to educate them as much as we can.”
In the case of injuries, she explains the repercussions to the students – and that it affects the driver as well, asking them, “How would you like to carry the burden of hitting someone on a bike?”
To further educate students on the consequences of possible injuries, Krotine says, “I have a connection with Children’s Hospital of Orange County [she is a fundraiser] and have contacted them and Mission Viejo Hospital to ask the Head Pediatric Trauma Manager if we can talk about head trauma.”
On May 11, Yeilding and Krotine conducted a community forum featuring an “E-Bike 101” video shared via Zoom and then held a short Q&A.
“It was well received,” says Krotine.
The video, which features Principal Duddy from El Morro, will be available for viewing today by going to the SRO Instagram page.
Teen Leadership Academy
In August, to help students succeed, the SROs will conduct a Teen Leadership Academy, created by Sgt. Ashton in partnership with the district.
“We’ll bring in experts to share their particular specialty,” says Yeilding. “These sessions help students come together as a group and learn to be leaders while at the same time, encouraging them to grow as people.”
Yeilding and Krotine thank the district for all their help.
Upcoming events
--Tuesday, June 1: Bike registration event at LBHS
--Wednesday, June 2: Bike registration event at TOW
--Thursday, June 3: Bike registration event at El Morro
--August 9-13: Teen Leadership Academy – learn from guest speakers and community leaders with classes focusing on:
--Leadership principles and skills necessary for success
--Developing necessary skills to enter the work force
--Developing an appreciation for tolerance and diversity
--Avoiding common pitfalls regarding social pressures
--Community service
--VIP experiences with professional sports teams and the hospitality industry
The program is at no cost to the participating students and lunch will be provided daily.
The mission of the SRO program is to reduce school-related violence and crime committed by juveniles and young adults and foster a program that will build a positive relationship between law enforcement, youth, parents, and school administrators.
It’s apparent Yeilding and Krotine are fervently dedicated to this objective, and our community is fortunate to have officers of this caliber overseeing the welfare of its students.