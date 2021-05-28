School Board gives direction on returning to in-person meetings, rescinding superintendent’s “emergency powers”
By SARA HALL
The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education made some post-pandemic plans during a meeting this week,
At their meeting Thursday (May 27), the LBUSD board gave direction to staff to prepare for in-person/Zoom hybrid meetings to return in July and to expect the superintendent’s “emergency powers” to be rescinded by June 15.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district declared that emergency conditions existed last March. To ensure the health and safety of students and staff, the board approved a resolution that delegated authority to the superintendent to take necessary actions to relocate students and staff, continue student transportation, provide alternative education program options, provide leaves of absence for employees, when appropriate, direct staff to serve as district service workers, pursuant to the government code, and make alternative repairs or improvements to school property.
The resolution specifically delegated authority to the superintendent and/or his designee to enter into contracts without advertising or inviting bids or for any dollar amount when necessary or respond to emergency positions of the district sites, continue operations in a safe and effective manner, such as responding to educational needs, hiring personnel, such as nurses, and flexibility of using maintenance and operations staff.
Ultimately, the resolution was intended to provide the superintendent with sufficient authority to maintain operations during COVID-19, explained Board President Carol Normandin.
The resolution is to remain in effect until California declares the state of emergency has ended, she said. At such time, the board will take appropriate action to withdraw the delegation of authority.
LBUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon explained that one of the powers is to make purchases that, essentially, exceed the bid limit, which right now is about $96,000.
“So that’s without advertising for bids, you can make purchases of materials, supplies services up to that amount, prior to going to the board and doing a formal advertisement for bids,” Dixon explained.
Under the resolution, the district entered into seven total contracts. Of those, four were ratified by the board of education, the others did not get up to the BID limit, Dixon explained.
He listed the contracts, including temporary portable classrooms, COVID testing for student and staff, a disinfecting company that cleans classrooms, school sites, and offices every day, the purchase of plexiglass desk shields, the purchase of cleaning supplies, and technology equipment to support virtual learning for students.
The authority was only utilized to approve those contracts, said Superintendent Jason Viloria.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The school board anticipates the superintendent’s “emergency powers” to expire by June 15
“We’ve used this scenario in the contracts so that we could bring our students back onto campus in a safe manner, and that’s the sole reason that we were able to use this in that way,” Viloria said. “Everything else…was brought to the board for your consideration and your vote.”
Some board members questioned if the emergency authority would be needed for any other contracts in the near term.
“I don’t think we can predict at this time,” Dixon replied. “I don’t think we were able to predict a pandemic in March.”
There are so many uncertainties, he’s not sure if it will be needed again.
“To be honest, I don’t know,” Dixon concluded.
They can’t ask them to predict something they couldn’t possibly predict, Normandin said.
Residents who spoke during public comment encouraged the emergency powers be removed.
It’s quite far into the pandemic, said resident Aaron Talarico.
“It probably is time to move on from this,” he said. “We elect the board members, we trust you guys to do the right thing, to have our best interests in hand, we want you guys making the decisions.”
Anne Morreale agreed that residents elected the board members to make the decisions, not the superintendent. Also, she added, it’s no longer needed.
“An emergency doesn’t last over a year, it’s not an emergency,” it’s ridiculous, Morreale said. “And it’s been one bad decision after the other. So, enough is enough.”
Board member Jan Vickers clarified that the term “emergency” is still relevant under the guiding agencies’ definition.
“This was passed in March, at the start of what we are still under guidelines for,” Vickers said, “so even though it’s been a long time, we’re still required to operate under those guidelines until they end from the various health departments.”
When they voted for this, the board gave a directive to Viloria that they still wanted to make the decisions and that the superintendent would “do everything he could” to hold a special meeting when there was anything to be decided regarding openings, distance-learning, or virtual academies, Vickers explained. He hasn’t needed to do that, she said.
The board has been regularly meeting and voting on agenda items via Zoom for most of the pandemic.
“[Calling it] one bad decision after the other, I’ll take responsibility for that,” Vickers said. “I have not seen that it’s been harmful to the district. If people feel that way, I said, as a board member, I take responsibility for that. We made the decision to vote.”
Viloria had emergency authority in case he could not get the board together, and there was a need to make an emergency decision, she said.
She supported keeping the emergency powers in place until the rules and regulations end from the state and county health departments.
Although board member Dee Perry disagreed.
“I think that the emergency conditions no longer exist, if something else came up, we could pass another emergency resolution,” Perry said.
She gave examples of other school districts in the region that have canceled or revoked their superintendent’s emergency powers.
“I think we should do the same,” she said. “I don’t think we need to have our superintendent have all the power.”
But that’s a misstatement, Normandin quickly said.
All the power he has, is the power provided in his contract under the law, Normandin said. The only thing this resolution provided was the ability for Dixon to secure contracts quickly.
“If he hadn’t done that, we would not have had the ability to send elementary school back, because we wouldn’t have had the space,” Normandin said. “And we don’t know what’s to come. We’re all hoping it’s over, like let’s all celebrate, it’s done, but as I say, he can’t just predict that.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBUSD
Superintendent Jason Viloria
There was also discussion about setting an expiration date for the emergency powers to end.
In other local school districts, many similar resolutions were written to coincide with the end of the school year in order to naturally expire, Board Clerk Kelly Osborne said. The board is able to approve an emergency purchase within a short time frame, should they need to, she added.
It was developed to end when the state ends their emergency declaration, Normandin explained. So, the authority will automatically end when the state retracts the emergency declaration, which appears to be happening on June 15.
“I think between now and June 15 we are for sure going to be moving in a different direction as a state. I think the rates are showing that and there’s a lot of positive things to look at,” Viloria said. “(But) we never know, so we don’t have a crystal ball in that sense.”
Viloria recognized the point to having an end date and the end of the school year is sensible. They should get more information over the next few weeks, before the June 8 board meeting, he added.
“We all recognize that between now and June 15 we’re supposed to be receiving a new CDPH guidance as to what our next steps are,” Viloria said. “My hope is that we’ll have a really good picture of what it is that we need to do going into the fall and we should have long enough runway in order to accomplish that.”
Ultimately, the board agreed to provide direction that if the state rescinds its emergency order on June 15, the superintendent’s emergency powers will automatically expire, and, in the case the state doesn’t do that, the June 15 is suggested as an end date. The resolution will return to the board as an action item for a vote on June 8.
Also on the board’s agenda on Thursday was consideration for returning to in-person meetings.
With an aim to return to in-person meetings by July, the school board agreed with staff’s recommendation to pursue hosting the meetings at Thurston Middle School and gave direction to develop a Zoom and in-person hybrid meeting when they return.
Since last March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the school board has been meeting virtually. They passed an ordinance that allows the virtual meetings to continue until the state of emergency is lifted by the governor and/or the board can follow all the health guidance to hold the meetings physically without increasing the spread of the virus.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
When school board meetings return to in-person, they will likely take place in the library at Thurston Middle School
New guidelines will be released soon, Normandin noted, and the district is looking at options to enhance the meetings for the public and provide a more welcoming environment.
The challenge is that since there is still guidance of six feet of social distancing, the board room they normally meet in pre-pandemic is too small, Viloria said.
“We would not be able to fit everybody who is on this screen in that board room,” he said.
After considering a few alternatives, staff found that the Thurston library would work the best. It’s a large enough space for the board and a public audience, and there are very few night events held in the room, he explained.
“Again, recognizing that we don’t know exactly what will be in store for us on June 15, we still have Cal/OSHA guidance we have to follow as employees of the school district,” Viloria said.
Staff recommends installing new cameras, something that was approved pre-COVID but wasn’t completed.
It’s also about $8,000 cheaper (in terms of installing cameras and updating the technical equipment) to move to the Thurston location because they already have a lot of the technology requirements, LBUSD Chief Technology Officer Michael Morrison said. The new cameras and tech could also be used it for other events at the school.
The overall cost estimate is around $40,000 for everything, he added.
As far as the timeline goes, staff believes they could hook up a camera with a single wide-angle lens as a temporary solution to livestream the meetings until the full hookup was ready. The drawback would be that the image would not be as clear and crisp as the current Zoom video.
Osborne noted that, according to public comments, there was a desire to see the board members close and clearly enough to see facial expressions, which was mentioned as a reason for returning to in-person meetings. But, as Osborne pointed out, that also means that a wide-angle lens that doesn’t offer a sharp image may be the wrong way to go. They should wait to do it right and have the better tech and video options set up in July.
Public speakers also agreed that the ability to see who is in attendance is also an advantage of in-person meetings. Several suggested a hybrid meeting, allowing people watch and comment both in-person and virtually.
All the speakers were in favor of the board returning to in-person meetings.
“I do think it’s time to show that you’re not afraid anymore and that the science is clear, it’s okay to be outside of your house, and be around other people, and do your job,” said Anne Morreale. “It’s time for you all to be looking people in the eyes and being held accountable for some of the decisions you’re making, because, I think, you all maybe are hiding behind Zoom a lot of times, and…maybe that’s just my impression, I don’t know because I can’t see you, I can’t interact with you, eye to eye.”
It needs to be more personable, she added.
“It’s hard to have any kind of relationship with a TV screen, a computer screen, or anything else like that,” Morreale said.
The situation has also offered a unique opportunity for the school district to expand connecting with more people through Zoom in the future, she added.
Staff hopes everything will be fully installed by the July board meeting. The global computer chip shortage (as the pandemic hit, consumers stocked up on personal PCs and other electronics) slows down the timeline, Viloria said.
Thurston would then become the permanent location for board meetings.
“Because if we’re going to invest the infrastructure to do this, we recommend that that location be utilized and, in all honesty, it is a better layout for board meetings,” Viloria said.
Daytime meetings would likely need to be relocated, but many of those are closed sessions anyway, so they could be hosted at the district office.
Board members agreed to the Thurston location starting at their first meeting in July (provided that the technology is ready by then as staff hopes), with Zoom meetings in June (aside from hybrid closed sessions), and continuing the hybrid Zoom options when in-person meetings return in July.