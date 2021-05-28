NewLeftHeader

clear sky

70.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Finalists announced for 2021 052821

Finalists announced for 2021 Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award

The finalists have been announced for the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award. This award is given each year to a short film that celebrates heroes working to protect the world’s oceans and is part of the MY HERO International Film Festival.

The Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award is sponsored by McGillivray-Freeman Films’ One World One Ocean campaign. It is inspired by the work of renowned oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle. 

Earle is an author, lecturer, and research scientist who has logged more than 70 expeditions and more than 6,500 hours underwater. She was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist and currently serves as National Geographic explorer-in-residence. She was awarded the 2009 TED Prize for her proposal to establish a global network of marine protected areas called “hope spots.”

To view the films, click here and learn more about the finalists from the descriptions below.

“Rise From The Cape Flats” by Shamier Magmoet

This film is about a man who lives in the heart of the notorious Cape Flats, one of the most dangerous places in the world. After one life-changing encounter upon experiencing the ocean, he now does everything in his power to advocate for positive change within his community through education and affording the youth to experience the ocean, becoming advocates and protectors thereof.

Protect What You Love | Protect Your Island – Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” by Yoshitaro Yanagita

In September of 2018, a team of 19 international and local artists and changemakers gathered on the island of Nusa Penida, off the coast of Bali, Indonesia, to create a series of public artworks addressing marine environmental topics relevant to the local community and environment. The initiative’s goal is to catalyze positive change for our oceans both within the local community and visitors to the Coral Triangle, one of Earth’s most biodiverse regions.

“OUR ATOLL SPEAKS, Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua” by Gemma Cubero del Barrio

Our Atoll Speaks (Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua) is a short film meditation on the environmental knowledge of the people of Pukapuka/Nassau, an atoll in the Northern Group of the Cook Islands. This short documentary is a communal film poem from the perspective of her people.

Finalists announced Atoll

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “OUR ATOLL SPEAKS – Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua” (trailer) by Gemma Cubero del Barrio

The Beauty by Pascal Schelbli

What if plastic could be integrated into sea life? Take a deep breath and dive into a world where feelings of guilt dissolve amongst the mysterious depths of the ocean. In this world, we encounter bizarre creatures and discover eerily beautiful landscapes. Unfortunately, our air doesn’t last forever, and we have to realize that nature alone can’t solve this issue.

Finalists announced The Beauty

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “The Beauty” by Pascal Schelbli

MABON “The 8-year-old activist” by Jack Davies

An 8-year-old boy, Mabon, is residing on the stunningly stark north Welsh coast. He works with his mum to keep the Welsh beaches clean, spending hours each week scouring the sand of plastic waste.

An Ocean of Tea by Grégoire Scherpe

Boujmaa Guilloul, a Moroccan pro windsurfer, talks about his connection with the sea in the country of Essaouira, located in Morocco.

Finalists announced Tea

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From “An Ocean of Tea” by Grégoire Scherpe

The Sentinel by Brendan Donovan

The population of Antipodean Albatross is in free-fall; we’ve lost 60 percent of them since 2005. In two decades, they’ll be extinct. After a million years of evolution, they are now competing with our hunger. And they’re losing.

Click here for the public ballot that is offered as a learning activity.

The winner will be announced on June 8 for World Oceans Day at www.myhero.com/earle

The MY HERO International Film Festival is part of The MY HERO Project, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing stories of heroes from all parts of the world. MY HERO’s award-winning website hosts the world’s largest archive of hero-themed stories, music, art, and short films.

For more information about the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award, visit www.myhero.com or email festival director Wendy Milette at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To watch the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award SIZZLE, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.