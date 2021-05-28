NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Anneliese Schools opens Pop-Up 052821

Anneliese Schools opens Pop-Up retail store in Laguna Beach

Anneliese Schools has opened a Pop-Up shop at 1816 South Coast Hwy. The Pop-Up is an extension of the Schools’ beloved School Store, located in the Laguna Canyon at the Anneliese Willowbrook location. 

The Pop-Up opening is a response to overwhelming support for the School Store’s curated selection of handcrafted goods spanning homewares, pantry staples, educational toys and children’s goods, apothecary and wellness, a wide selection of books, heirloom organic produce, and specialty grocery items. 

Now the signature selection of handcrafted homewares, organic meals to-go, heirloom children’s goods, and farm-grown produce will be offered in town in Laguna Beach at the new Pop-Up location to better serve the schools’ growing customer base. Most of the organic produce offered at the Pop-Up is grown from heirloom seed at the Anneliese Schools certified organic farm in Claremont, Calif. 

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the freshest, most high-quality farm goods and artisanal products to the local neighborhoods in Laguna Beach,” says Anneliese Schools Store Creative Designer and Manager Samantha Savage Breit. Many of our families grew up attending Anneliese Schools and now have children enrolled as students, so the nostalgia of this community is strong. But you don’t have to be an alum to come by and pick up a gift or family meal – everyone is welcome. We look forward to being your neighborhood general store.” 

All proceeds directly support school programs.

The Pop-Up is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m. 

Visit www.liesas.com to preview merchandise or order online. To contact the store direct, call (949) 303-9850

 

