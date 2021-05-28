NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Severely entangled sea lion rescued by PMMC 052821

Severely entangled sea lion rescued by PMMC released back into the wild

On the morning of April 15, 2021, Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) along with Orange County Sherriff’s Harbor Patrol and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gathered together to attempt a rescue of a severely entangled sea lion that had evaded rescuers for almost six weeks prior. Though the injury was considered life-threatening, the subadult sea lion was at a healthy body weight and was still alert, active, and aware. Because of this, PMMC needed to get approval for remote dart sedation.

Remote dart sedation of wild sea lions can be difficult and comes with some risks, however that morning everything seemed to fall into place. Serendipitously, he was hauled out alone on a dock next to a boat named Second Chance. In a total group effort that involved five boats in the water, PMMC veterinarian Dr. Alissa Deming was able to safely deploy the dart and deliver the sedatives necessary to rescues the entangled sea lion. To see video, click here.

Severely entangled rescue

Submitted photo

Loki after rescue

Once the sedated sea lion was safely back on the dock, the PMMC team was able to get a closer look. The injury was worse than originally expected and he was given a 5 percent chance at survival. The gillnet entanglement had cut through his neck creating a hole that extended into his oral cavity and was also deeply embedded in his skin in other locations. His prognosis was very guarded, and he was going to need multiple surgeries to fix his injuries. The center named him Loki. 

Dr. Tammy Da Costa Gomez, board certified small animal surgeon and on the Board of Directors at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, volunteered to perform Loki’s very challenging oropharyngeal repair to fix the hole that was made from the monofilament cutting a hole from his neck into the back of his oral cavity. 

Loki continued to defy all odds. He survived a severe entanglement, remote dart sedation, two surgeries, and he was released back into the wild on May 21, 2021. Few entangled marine mammals are as lucky as Loki. Most succumb to their entanglements before any intervention can be made.

Severely entangled recovering

Submitted photo

Loki recovering at PMMC 

“Entanglements caused by commercial fishing operations continue to be one of the largest cause of injury and death to marine mammals. Estimates indicate that more than 650,000 marine mammals worldwide die as unintended fishery bycatch every single year,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. “These entanglements can lead to months of suffering, with many ultimately drowning or starving to death. Loki was a fantastic story of survival, but he’s unfortunately one of the exceptions to the rule. Much more work needs to be done to revise current fishing practices, and PMMC looks forward to contributing to these discussions.”

Loki is the perfect example of PMMC’s commitment to the animals it serves. While he proved to be a challenge to rescue, the team refused to give up. His journey from beginning to end also highlights the teamwork and collaboration that goes into helping these animals.

“We are beyond excited his recovery went smoothly and he is back out to his ocean home – but the risk of entanglement is still out there, and it is possible he can become entangled again,” said Dr. Alissa Deming. “Sadly, Loki’s case is a common one and it’s not the only issue they (marine mammals) are facing.”

Severely entangled being released

Submitted photo

Loki being released into the wild 

Loki case represents a major issue facing all wild marine mammals – ocean trash and irresponsible fisheries practices.

“Every year, PMMC and other marine mammal rescue facilities see similar cases. There needs to be a public outcry about unsustainable and harmful fisheries, and only the consumer can make that impact since most of these poor fishing practices occur in international waters – where State and Federal regulations cannot be enforced,” said Deming.

There are lots of things people can do to decrease the demand for fish capture in gillnets that are commonly the cause of entanglement of pinnipeds and dolphins. For example, supporting sustainably caught seafood, like hook and line caught halibut. If consumer dollars support responsible and sustainable caught seafood, more fisheries will shift to adapting those techniques. People’s actions can matter and have an impact.

Loki definitely wins patient of the year. He captured the hearts of the PMMC staff, volunteer, and visitors as well as the Dana Point marina community that was so instrumental in tracking his whereabouts prior to his rescue. PMMC would like to thank OC Sheriff’s Harbor Patrol, NOAA, Dr. Tammy Da Costa Gomez, Scott Struthers, Bill Lackey, and especially the public. It truly does take a village. 

For more information about PMMC, go to www.pacificmmc.org.

 

