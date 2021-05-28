NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

The Pageant’s DaVinci Guild presents 052821

The Pageant’s DaVinci Guild presents An Artful Evening of Wine and Cheese

On Saturday, June 5 between 7 and 9 p.m., the Pageant’s DaVinci Guild will present An Artful Evening of Wine and Cheese to benefit the Pageant of the Masters and the Festival of Arts.

Participants will be guided by a professional chef/sommelier through an interactive virtual wine and cheese tasting experience (think Zoom-party with adult beverages!). Guests will receive a curated parcel filled with generous samples of six fine wine and cheese pairings, as well as informational tools to be used throughout the presentation. It’s a feast for all the senses!

While you sip your wine and savor the cheese in the comfort of your own home, you will also rediscover the art and music of the Pageant of the Masters – art that originates from the varied wine regions being sampled. The evening will conclude with a Q&A session with the expert sommelier.

Reservations and payment can be made by clicking here

Drive-through pickup of the wine and cheese box will be conducted at the Playhouse parking lot, adjacent to the Festival Grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, on Friday, June 4 from 12 to 5 p.m., and again on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ID will be required at time of pickup – over 21 only.

The cost is $85 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters.

Saturday, May 29 will be the last chance to sign up. The event is limited to 80 reservations. Due to the perishable items being offered, the fee is non-refundable after the date of purchase. 

If you have questions, call (949) 301-5427 to reach a Da Vinci Guild representative.

 

