 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

“Art in Public Places” 052821

“Art in Public Places” – Eucalyptus Bench by Julia Klemek

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the twelfth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Eucalyptus Bench by Julia Klemek was installed in 1998 and funded by the City of Laguna Beach. The four giant-size eucalyptus pods and leaves are made of fired ceramic.

Art in flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Located across from LAM, the bench echoes the title of the museum founders – “Eucalyptus School”

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission established the Artist Designed Bench Program in 1998. This annual competition for site-specific functional seating is open to California artists.

Born in Washington, D.C., ceramic sculptor Klemek moved to Southern California in 1975. Her work interprets natural forms with imagination. 

“Julia passed away in 2013, but she leaves a legacy of her imagination in Laguna Beach,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “Her first public art piece A Rocky Ledge is in Heisler Park and Eucalyptus Bench on North Coast Highway is on Gallery Row.

Art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Bench pays homage to Laguna as a colony of the arts

Located opposite the Laguna Art Museum, this was the first artist-designed bench installation. Its coincidental placement opposite the museum echoes the title of its founders – painters who were called the “Eucalyptus School.”

According to askart.com, “The Eucalyptus School” was a loose title that covered the large number of landscapists active in Southern California from about 1915 to 1930. They used local geography for subject matter, and generally excluded humans, animals, or architecture. Laguna Beach was known for its distinctive gum trees, which were often depicted by the artists. The bench pays homage to Laguna as a colony of the arts.

Eucalyptus Bench is located at 320 North Coast Hwy.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

