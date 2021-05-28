NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Guest Column

Moving through loss 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” –Napoleon Hill

Hello and welcome back to Dr. Vidya’s Healing Corner. This week, our family is dealing with grief and loss, like so many people across the globe. I’d like to share how to lovingly move through the loss. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Stepping into power – moving through loss

At some point in our lives, we experience the loss of something or someone we loved dearly. This week we lost our beloved grandmother, and I have been processing the loss. 

Loss is excruciating and it’s painful and there’s no right time that it takes for you to get beyond the reality. In fact, I don’t know that we ever want to get beyond loss. Sometimes it’s important just to integrate it into our lives. There’s something that we loved so much, and it is no longer in our lives. Why would you want to get beyond that? 

Yes, absolutely get beyond the pain of losing but not beyond whatever it was that brought you joy. If there’s a person who was in my life and isn’t there any longer, I want to hold on to that person. I want to celebrate that person. I want to dive deep into those memories. 

There’s no right or wrong way to grieve but we can’t allow the grief to control us. We have to cry when we need to. We have to yell when we need to. We have to curl up in a little ball and feel that pain inside of us, when we need to. 

But when that burst of emotional turbulence is over, we need to come back. 

Come back into our power, step back into our breathing. Step back into connecting with all those around us. And take that support from everyone you know and use your memories to strengthen you, not to weaken you. 

So, this week, when you find yourself thinking about someone or something that you once thought was a part of you – and now is gone: that could be a job, that could be a relationship, that could be money, that could be a house, that could be a perspective or a point of view – treasure the memories. 

Loss may take us by surprise and in that context, we also must deal with the emotions of shock and dismay. Or it may take the form of a more extended period where we are conscious of the fact that we are in the midst of losing something and that can impact us in additional ways.

Elisabeth Kubler Ross is credited with introducing what she referred to as the five stages of grief. Her hypothesis states that when a person is faced with the reality of impending death or other devastating loss, that he or she will encounter a series of five emotional stages:

--Denial

--Anger

--Bargaining

--Depression

--Acceptance

Kubler-Ross stressed in her 1969 book On Death and Dying, that these emotions could be experienced in any order, and in fact you may go back and forth between certain emotions, for example experiencing acceptance very quickly in the process, then drifting to a period of anger, then falling into depression, moving back to acceptance, and then denial again. You’re continually progressing through these stages, experiencing what you need in any given moment.

Her work transformed how Western medicine viewed the emotional state of those with terminal diagnoses. But more importantly, it explained our emotional flow when we are dealing with any type of loss – death of a pet, death of a friend or loved one, losing a limb, losing your job, getting divorced, losing your home, your car, your youth, your hair, a core relationship, a treasured item, even coping with an addiction.

There are many other emotions we may also feel and there is no certainty that someone experiencing loss or a life-altering event will feel all five of the responses. However, understanding these five emotions can help us give ourselves permission to experience them without judging them as appropriate or inappropriate while we are in the midst of our grief.

This past week and over the past several years as I have experienced loss in my life, I have taken solace in the fact that I could better understand my grieving process. The key for me was to recognize how long I was sitting with a particular emotion and what I was learning about myself during the process. 

Guest Column Moving through mourning

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

The deeper the pain, the greater the love

Coping with grief in a healthy way – for me – means not suppressing or denying the emotion I am feeling at a particular time. And my biggest life lesson was recognizing that the depth of my emotional pain was a direct reflection of the depth of the love that I hold in my heart for that being or thing that I have lost. In essence, the deeper the pain, the greater the love, and that is a reason to celebrate.

When you find yourself spending or what you interpret as a bit too much time in the pain, see if you can remind yourself that grief is recognizing the depth of the loss. But there is another side to the story…integrating the magnificent gifts you’ve received from what you’ve lost – the sweet memories, the joys of your past, the special moments – and that such magnificence is something to celebrate.

Remember the immortal words of the Sufi poet Rumi:

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

As an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

When you find yourself feeling the loss, it’s okay, feel it but don’t let your thoughts control you. Your next thought can be to honor it, appreciate it, accept it, and then step into the now. Because that’s all we have, this sacred precious moment and our memories.

So, let’s elevate our memories, let’s celebrate our memories. And let’s know that in this moment, we can make the difference between living in the past and owning the present and building our future. 

I wish you compassion, love, self-compassion, self-love, and forgiveness. And this week give yourself an extra hug and know that you’re not alone. Everyone has lost something. We’re all in this together and use it as a point of strength. One Love, One Source, Oneness.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

