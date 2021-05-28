NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 43  |  May 28, 2021

Blessing of the Artists ceremony will take place 052821

Blessing of the Artists ceremony will take place at the Woman’s Club on June 11

After taking a year off due to the COVID pandemic, all are invited to this year’s Blessing of the Artists, a beautiful and inspiring non-denominational service that helps launch the summer festivals and art community in Laguna. 

The Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts, and Art-A-Fair are opening again after a year’s absence, and this ceremony brings together many in Laguna who want to support and encourage the artists of Laguna Beach.

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. A reception will follow. 

Blessing of the Artists

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Blessing of the Artists, 2019

Net-Works Community Church will be the new host for this special event, after St. Catherine of Siena Church hosted it for years. Featured in the service will be music from local musicians, devotionals from church leaders, and personal sharing from several noted Laguna Beach artists, speaking about how spiritual inspiration so dramatically impacts their art.

“Everyone in Laguna is invited to rally around our beloved artists,” said Net-Works Pastor Jay Grant. “It’s going to be a special evening as we look forward to what we believe is going to be a fabulous summer for all the artists in our community.”

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s St. 

For more information call Jay at (949) 315-1398 or Pastor Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230.

 

