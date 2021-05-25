NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund calls it a wrap 052521

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund calls it a wrap and thanks Laguna Beach for its generous support

By DIANNE RUSSELL

After two phases (April and December 2020) of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, Bob Mister reports that it is finally finished. Since April of 2020, they have raised just a few thousand dollars shy of a million dollars. “We want to thank the City of Laguna Beach and everyone who donated. We distributed $500 to 1,900 people who either live here or work here or both.”

Back in April of 2020, Mister, Ed Sauls, and Tom Davis banded together to initiate the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Over a three-and-a-half-month period, $475,000 was raised and distributed to 852 people.

During the second phase, they raised a total of $525,000 (a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant from the city and $225,000 in donations).

The Wayne Peterson Foundation contributed $175,000.

“This ($500) may not seem like a lot of money,” says Mister, “but since we called all the applicants, which was gratifying, we know that, as much as anything, it was a sign that someone cared. There were so many who were really struggling.”

Just before Christmas, after the last set of restrictions, The City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance. (This was later revised to a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant.)

The second round of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provided Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach, with (identical to the first round) an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries. 

As Mister stated in an article in Stu News Laguna in February, “Eighty percent of the applicants are in food service. “Chefs, cooks, servers, busboys, and those in the back, who make the least money,” says Mister. “Sadly, those hardest hit are the behind-the-scenes employees who make the least money.” 

As far as Mister knows, Laguna is the only city in the surrounding areas to form a COVID-19 relief fund such as this one.

 

