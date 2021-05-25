NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Joint enforcement operation addresses 052521

Joint enforcement operation addresses loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding across coastal Orange County

On Sunday, May 23, the Laguna Beach Police Department participated in a joint enforcement operation along the entire length of coastal Orange County as well as freeway and arterial access points to the coast, utilizing over fifty motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD), Seal Beach Police Department (SBPD), Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), Irvine Police Department (IPD), Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD), Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) – Cities of Dana Point and San Clemente, California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Santa Ana and Westminster Offices, as well as four investigators from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and four referees from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) to address loud/modified exhaust vehicles. 

Joint enforcement group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBPD

LBPD officers participated in joint enforcement operation to address loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding across coastal Orange County

As a result of the May 23 joint operation: 

--445 vehicles were stopped for violations 

--348 vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust) 

--44 vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee 

--16 vehicles were referred to on-site DMV Investigators for possible registration violations 

--Four vehicle were cited for exceeding 100 MPH 

--Four vehicles were stopped, and the drivers/passengers were arrested for (2) possession/sales of narcotics, (1) unlicensed driver, and (1) DUI 

“Loud exhaust and speed violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents. Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement,” said Interim Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “We appreciate this unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners, and we look forward to sustaining this enforcement effort through the end of the year.”

Joint enforcement briefing

LBPD officers participate in briefing leading up to joint enforcement operation

The Laguna Beach Police Department would like to thank its allied law enforcement and state agency partners for their assistance with this enforcement operation and look forward to further joint operations in the coming months.

Since May 2020, the Laguna Beach Police Department has been conducting loud/modified vehicle exhaust and speeding enforcement operations on Laguna Beach roadways. Over the last 12 months, the Laguna Beach Police Department has issued over 2,700 citations to mitigate these violations, and in turn, help improve safety and quality of life for our residents.

 

