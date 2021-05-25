NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

LPAPA announces winners from 5th Annual Waterworks art show

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association presented its 5th Annual Waterworks as an online virtual gallery exhibition and sale May 3-9 with special pricing and an auction feature, in response to the continued restrictions and challenges related to the pandemic. This provided a unique opportunity for the collectors to add a special work of art to their collection, and to support LPAPA and its artists.

Over 123 entries were received for this prestigious show with jurors Toni Kellenberg (LPAPA President, Social Media Director, and Art Collector), Rosemary Swimm (LPAPA Executive Director) and Mary Hilbert (Hilbert Museum Director) choosing 42 original paintings created by LPAPA Signature and Artist Members for the show’s coveted spots. Jean Stern (Director Emeritus of Irvine Museum) was the judge for the coveted “Best in Show-Best Plein Air” award.

In addition to the usual awards, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention, a Peoples’ Choice award was introduced through a LPAPA social media campaign, giving individuals the opportunity to vote for their favorite painting.

LPAPA is pleased to share the award winners:

--Best in Show-Best Plein Air was awarded to LPAPA Signature Artist Member Dan Mondloch for Hudson Alley.

--1st Place was awarded to LPAPA Signature Artist Member Daniel Marshall for Newport Rain.

--2nd Place was awarded to LPAPA Artist Member Baron Wilson for Port Isabel Lighthouse.

--3rd Place was awarded to LPAPA Signature Member Catherine Hillis for Steel Magnolia.

--Honorable Mention was awarded to LPAPA Signature Artist Member Keiko Tanabe for New Orleans Mardi Gras.

--Peoples’ Choice was awarded to LPAPA Signature Member Barbara Tapp for Edges and Ledges.

LPAPA was founded in 1996 with a mission to preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic legacy founded by early plein air artists and promote the tradition of plein air painting in our community, across the nation, and around the world. 

LPAPA’s 5th Annual Waterworks was a unique exhibition dedicated to works created by LPAPA Members using transparent watercolors. This annual watercolor show has been made possible with the support of the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts and honors the family’s matriarch Joe Hanks Van Cleave (1920-2003), who preferred painting with transparent watercolor and often exhibited as a member of the Laguna Beach Art Association (1957-1969). 

Board Director Steven Leon shares, “We can’t believe it’s been five years since the idea of Waterworks was created and our foundation was asked to participate. We are so delighted that this event has turned out to be an annual blockbuster of global artistic watercolor expression. Our continuing partnership with LPAPA strengthens every year as we see our mission of supporting artists from all over the world in their expression and exploration of Plein Air transparent watercolor just keeps getting better in both participation and artistic quality.”

LPAPA is one of the best recognized and most respected plein air art associations in the world with a growing roster of more than 600+ local, national, and international artist members. 

In addition to providing opportunities for established and emerging artists to show their work, LPAPA has a strong commitment to education utilizing their Plein Air Project to benefit young and emerging artists and the greater community.

For more information, visit www.lpapa.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call (949) 376-3635

 

