NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

78.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Meet Pets of the Week Fiona and Shrek 052521

Meet Pets of the Week Fiona and Shrek

Fiona and Shrek are currently taking over as Pets of the Week. Fiona is a spayed female, and Shrek is a neutered male. Both puppies are four and a half months old and are a bonded pair that would be preferred to be adopted together. Details about their breed will be available through the shelter within the next week. Both puppies are very outgoing and friendly. Fiona and Shrek will need a small fenced yard. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Fiona and Shrek adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pets of the Week Fiona and Shrek

Fiona and Shrek are a bonded pair looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to its approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.