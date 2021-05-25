NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 052521

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Uh-oh, Maggi’s gloating…She gets the win this week, for having stumped our readers. 

Where is this Lady Liberty? Tucked in front of Andrus Plumbing and Heating, on Glenneyre Street.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 5 25 21

Click on photo for a larger image

“Liberty” sculpture – at Andrus Plumbing, on Glenneyre

 

