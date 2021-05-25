NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 42  |  May 25, 2021

The un-masking of Americans, it’s a beautiful thing

According to the Office of Legislative Affairs’ publication The Friday Wrap-Up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that fully vaccinated Americans can now gather with other individuals without masks indoors and outdoors, even if some in their group are unvaccinated. 

The announcement marks the first time the Biden administration has said it is safe for vaccinated people to remove masks in any kind of group gathering – big or small, indoors or outdoors, no matter who is present. The guidelines go a step further than those announced last month, saying fully vaccinated individuals can now remove their masks in all group settings and that they do not need to social distance from other people. 

The CDC says Americans should still wear masks in public places, like grocery stores, airplanes or hospitals, and should adhere to all local and federal mask mandates. In addition, the CDC said unvaccinated people should still take precautions while gathering with those who are immunocompromised and stressed that the guidelines do not apply to health care or congregate settings. 

Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the U.S. are still required to get tested within three days of their flight or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months and should still get tested three to five days after their trip.

 

