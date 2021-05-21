NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

This Mental Health Awareness Month 052121

This Mental Health Awareness Month, the Susi Q reminds Lagunans that timely help is available

This has been one heck of a year – well, 14 months – and that’s an understatement. It’s not only fear of a debilitating or fatal illness that has caused distress in our community: COVID restrictions, too, have led to feelings of vulnerability and isolation for a range of individuals, especially older adults, some of whom already deal with mental health issues including anxiety and depression, or are grieving the loss of a loved one. 

“As the mental health clinical supervisor at the Susi Q center, I believe that behavioral health is something that needs to be discussed in every conversation around health and wellness in our country,” says Kay Wenger, M.A., LMFT, LPCC, “and that’s just in ‘normal’ times. 

“Now more than ever, it’s important to address these issues.” 

And there’s no shame in seeking help with mental health issues, Wenger emphasizes.

“The social stigma has lessened with every year that passes as people come to understand that so many of us are affected.”

Therapists available through no-fee support groups and
Feeling the Blues program

Enter the Susi Q’s many support groups and its no-fee Feeling the Blues program, which connects members of the community with professional therapists who can help with a wide variety of challenges.

This Mental group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Seniors Care Management and Mental Health support team (L-R): Anne Schroeder, MA, LMFT; Vivian Clecak; Martha Hernandez, LCSW; Kay Wenger, MA, LMFT, LPCC; Not pictured: Sandra Weiss, MA, PhD, LMFT; Clint Christie, LMFT; John Fay, MSG and Andrea Deerheart, PhD

Support groups include Women to Women and Heart to Heart, where individuals aged 50+ gather weekly to discuss important issues impacting their lives; a Grief Recovery support group; Living Well with Chronic Illness group; a Men’s Only group; an Alzheimer’s and Dementia support group; and a discussion group addressing living and end-of-life issues called Death Café. 

These support groups are available to anyone 55+ as well as Laguna Beach residents.

Re-entry into the community now that the pandemic is winding down is bringing its own set of challenges and anxieties. The Susi Q therapists of Feeling the Blues are ready to help with those, too.

Diane Fisher, M.A. Associate Marriage and Family Therapist, offers some advice to those who feel nervous about returning to pre-lockdown society. 

This Mental Diane

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Feeling The Blues therapist Diane Fisher, MA, AMFT

“Just because the pandemic is moving towards winding its way down doesn’t mean that the stress and anxiety that accompanied it will leave us too. Much like soldiers continue to experience post-traumatic stress years after combat experiences, we too will have lingering mental health effects from the pandemic and the social, mental, and economic devastation that it has created,” Fisher notes. 

Dealing with “re-entry” fears

Wenger adds, “The best approach is to urge yourselves and others to be proactive about seeking help. Right now, the mantra ‘be gentle with yourself’ is key. Play the role of your own private investigator. What is bringing you joy and purpose right now? Purposefully settling into the present moment helps with focus, productivity, and peace of mind.”

Wenger is proud of the Susi Q’s many outreach programs. 

“The Susi Q had the foresight to add these programs 10 years ago, and they have proved to be a vital support for older locals,” she says. “As far as we can tell, these programs are the first of their kind in the nation for a senior center.” 

“The Susi Q is here to help,” says Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors. “I’m so proud of our care management team and happy to be able to help our community heal.”

For more information, contact the care management team by calling (949) 715-8104. Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q’s website is www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.