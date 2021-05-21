NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

City Council honors retiring City Manager 052121

City Council honors retiring City Manager John Pietig with proclamation

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday, May 18, the City Council honored retiring City Manager John Pietig for his 20 years of service to our community. 

Proclamation 

WHEREAS, the Laguna Beach City Council congratulates, thanks and commends John Pietig for his 32 years of public service; and 

Whereas, John Pietig has spent 20 years of his career providing outstanding service to the Laguna Beach community – first as an Assistant City Manager for ten years, then as City Manager for the last ten years; and 

WHEREAS, early in John Pietig’s City Manager career, he successfully navigated the City out of the great recession and has delivered a balanced budget to City Council every year of his tenure; and 

WHEREAS, John Pietig has also skillfully led the City through a number of natural disasters including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, various floods, and landslides; and 

WHEREAS, John Pietig as City Manager led the multi-decade efforts of the City to address the challenging issues concerning homelessness, including the establishment of the County’s first municipally funded and operated homeless shelter; and

City Council with Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Peggy and John Pietig with Mayor Bob Whalen 

WHEREAS, John Pietig is recognized as a respected leader within the City organization and by his colleagues in the region; and 

WHEREAS, the City Manager’s Office staff thanks John Pietig for always leading by example and congratulates him for trading his suit in for fishing waders and his briefcase for a tackle box; and 

WHEREAS, the Administrative Services Department sincerely appreciates John Pietig’s support in moving technology forward, understanding HR, and being a strong financial steward for the City. The Department urges the City Manager to remember that HR skills will serve him well in retirement, budgeting is forever, and when life gives you lemons, just reboot and buy a new headset; and 

WHEREAS, the City Attorney’s Office has enjoyed working with John Pietig during his entire tenure with the City and has benefited greatly – well, at least most of the time – from his insight and strategic analysis as an Assistant City Attorney wannabe relating to many complex and nuanced legal issues, all without a law degree or malpractice insurance; and 

City Council profile

Click on photo for a larger image

John Pietig will retire in June 

WHEREAS, the Community Development Department is grateful for John Pietig’s support and involvement in addressing many challenging land-use issues. The Department knows that deep down, he truly desired to be a city planner; and 

WHEREAS, the Fire Department would like to thank John Pietig for his dedication to expanding the City’s fire prevention program and for his commitment to leading, supporting, and directing Fire and Life Safety within the City; however, the Fire Chief is excited to get his helmet and badge back; and 

WHEREAS, the Marine Safety Department staff would like to thank John Pietig for leading the effort to construct a new lifeguard headquarters on Main Beach. The Department would also like to congratulate the City Manager on his retirement and remind him to always swim near a lifeguard; and 

WHEREAS, the Police Department thanks Honorary Auxiliary Police Officer John Pietig for achieving historically low crime rates on his watch and for his tireless service to the advancement of the field of police budgeting, animal control, and frequent testing and evaluation of police communication systems on nights and weekends; and

City Council with Shohreh

Click on photo for a larger image

John Pietig with incoming City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, who will assume her new position on June 12 

WHEREAS, the Public Works Department congratulates John Pietig on his retirement after 20 years of service to the City and his leadership on large-scale public improvement projects such as the Village Entrance and Heisler Park Renovation. The Department knows that the City Manager will now be able to sleep like a baby every time it rains; and 

WHEREAS, the Water Quality Department hopes that John Pietig may eternally travel up the Third Street hill without painfully reliving YouTube videos of its closure. The Department pledges to continue working to “keep it in the pipes” in his honor; and 

WHEREAS, it is clear and without question that the City of Laguna Beach has benefited tremendously from John Pietig’s years of experience, his technical expertise, his work ethic, his understanding of and dedication to the Laguna Beach community. and his steady hand in challenging times. 

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Whalen, Mayor of the City of Laguna Beach, California, do hereby proclaim that John Pietig is retiring as City Manager from the City of Laguna Beach in good standing and wish John and Peggy Pietig happiness and health in their next adventure.

 

