 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Laguna Beach resident elected to board of Impact Schools

Laguna local Barbara McMurray has been elected to the board of directors of Impact Schools, Inc., a nonprofit based in Aliso Viejo that provides educational opportunities to impoverished communities in western Nepal’s remote Kalikot region. 

Since its founding in 2015 by Prakash Bista, a 2017 Soka University graduate and one of the Orange County Register’s Most Influential People of 2014, the organization has constructed two schools that serve a total of 248 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. 

One of the two schools, Modern Model Residential School, has a hostel for local impoverished or orphaned children. Impact Schools feature solar powered-electricity, internet connection, and digital library and computer lab facilities. Social entrepreneurship projects that include a vegetable farm, chicken farm, and bead-products enterprise employing local women benefit students and the community. 

Laguna Beach Barbara McMurray

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Barbara McMurray elected to board of directors of Impact Schools, Inc.

Due to pandemic lockdowns, schools in Kalikot and Nepal’s other remote districts were closed for almost nine months. Impact Schools, however, operated for most of 2020 with strict safety measures in place. Impact Schools became a lifeline, providing a month’s supply of food to 160 families affected by the pandemic and monsoon rains. 

Coordinating with local governments, Impact Schools distributed 23,000 masks and necessary sanitizers to schools in two rural Kalikot district municipalities. It takes two days by bus and four hours on foot to reach the school from Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

McMurray recently ended 10 years of service on the board of another NGO based in Laguna Beach, Chhahari, Inc., a nonprofit that formerly housed and educated up to 25 children in Nepal. She currently serves on the executive board for Democratic Women of South Orange County, the county’s largest Democratic club, and is a 20-year volunteer serving a third term on the board of Friendship Shelter, Inc., which provides homeless programs and services to south Orange County. 

For more information on Impact Schools, visit www.impactschools.ngo.

 

