 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church and American Red Cross 052121

Laguna Presbyterian Church and American Red Cross hold blood drive on June 4

On Friday, June 4, the Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC) and the American Red Cross will hold their second blood drive of the year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in

Tankersley Hall at the church.

Participate in the Summer Full of Life, Red Cross Blood Drive at LPC and help save a life.

“Because of the emergency shortage of blood supply due to the pandemic, the Red Cross has set our goal of blood donor appointments at 61 – one more than our ‘high’ goal in March,” says ARC/LPC Blood Program Leader Sandy Grim.

No walks-in will be allowed; only scheduled donors will be accepted.

Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org (use Sponsor Code: lagunap) or visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass (a new tool that allows blood donors to help save lives in less time).

Laguna Presbyterian building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

You can help save a life! Participate in the blood drive at LPC

It is also recommended that you download the Blood Donor App. Get your digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your life-saving donations, view your blood pressure, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will also receive a free T-shirt.

All COVID safety precautions, cleanings, etc. will be enforced. 

Bring your ID, drink plenty of fluids, and eat well before coming in to donate.

Please spread the word to family and friends.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

For more information or questions, contact Sandy Grim at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 735-7930.

 

