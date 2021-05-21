NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 41  |  May 21, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 052121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 21, 2021

Local surfers see La Nina as an enemy, but El Nino as their friend

Dennis 5May Gray is certainly living up to its nickname this year. I kind of figured it was going to be a rough one with the enemy La Nina still around. The last time we had clear skies at sunrise was nearly a month ago, on April 22. She’s already worn out her welcome. She’s also responsible for the severe drought that started last summer over the desert Southwest, as the regular summer monsoons were nearly nonexistent. From about July 1 through about September 15 or thereabouts, the Southwest normally receives roughly 60 percent of its annual rainfall in just that ten-week period alone. Thunderstorm activity was sparse at best with 2020 totals as little as 10-15 percent of normal for that period with several communities establishing historic records for dryness.

Normally, high pressure parks over the Four Corners region for the most part, which allows warm, moist, unstable air to flow northward from the Eastern Pacific tropics and northwestward from the Gulf of Mexico, but last year, the high was displaced by several hundred miles, shifting to the Central Plains. This cut off that annual weathermaker with its generous supply of rain-bearing thunderstorms. Places like Phoenix, Tucson, the Grand Canyon, and Prescott collected well under an inch of rain during July, August, and half of September.

The strong La Nina was also responsible for a lackluster summer for surf locally. There were only two small Baja swells the whole summer and swells from the Southern Hemisphere were nearly nonexistent as well. In addition, last year’s June Gloom conditions lasted well into July. Local ocean temps hovered in the chilly low to mid-60s until early August. These less than favorable conditions are generally a result of a stronger La Nina.

Historically, the summers of 1959, 1967, 1973, 1991, and 2005 were all terrible due to the presence of a high-end La Nina event. That’s why we surfers call La Nina the enemy and El Nino our friend.

Let’s look at our friend El Nino for a while. Whenever Senor El Nino’s in town, weaker or stronger, there’s plenty of Baja swell action for the most part with the exception of the most recent El Nino in 2015, when things were a bit slow. But the following 2015-16 winter season more than made up for the slightly below average summer. All other El Ninos have been well above average for tropical swell production since I started keeping track of this stuff in 1958. 

Overall summer weather during an El Nino event is drastically improved, with minimal gloom and much warmer air and water temps. With the absence of that stubborn marine layer, afternoon temps climb above 80 here at the beach on a near regular basis and nights are milder. Ocean temps are also affected, often hovering in the low to mid-70s for weeks on end and they warm up a lot sooner, reaching 70 or higher as early as April and staying warm well into October. The year 1997 was remarkable for local ocean temps, the product of a mega El Nino that was arguably the strongest such event of the 20th century. Monsoonal moisture is plentiful in our local mountain and desert region, as frequent pulses of very warm, moist, and unstable air flow in from the south and southeast.

Notable El Nino events historically occurred in 1938-41, 1946-47, 1951-52, 1957-58, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1982-83, 1985-86, 1991-92, 1997-98, 2001-02, 2009-10, and 2015-16. And of course there’s the surf, which is much more consistent for much of the year from every direction. I’ll cover that at great length in next Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

