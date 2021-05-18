NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Body found at Aliso Beach 051821

Body found at Aliso Beach

At 6:24 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, Laguna Beach emergency personnel responded to the wet sand area, north of Aliso Beach, in reference to a deceased female.

“She was discovered by a resident walking on the sand. Her body was covered, and the coroner responded,” LBPD Lt. Jim Cota said. 

Body found beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A resident discovered the body of a deceased female at Aliso Beach on Sunday

“As a precaution, the coroner requested Orange County CSI respond for scene processing and photographs. The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.” 

There have been no updates as of this morning as to the identity or cause of death of the person.

 

