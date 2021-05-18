NewLeftHeader

 May 18, 2021

LAM presents Film Night featuring Act of Violence 051821

LAM presents Film Night featuring Act of Violence on Thursday

On Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will feature Act of Violence for its Film Night presentation. To watch it via livestream, click here.

A former prisoner of war, Frank Enley is hailed as a hero in his California town. However, Frank actually aided his Nazi captors, and he closely guards this secret. Frank’s shameful past comes back to visit him when fellow survivor Joe Parkson emerges, intent on making the turncoat pay for his betrayal. 

LAM presents Act of Violence

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Watch “Act of Violence” on May 20

As Joe closes in on Frank, the traitor goes into hiding, abandoning his wife, Edith, who has no clue about her husband’s wartime transgressions.

The 1948 film noir was one of the first to address not only problems of returning World War II veterans but also the ethics of war. Fred Zinnemann was nominated for the Grand Prize of the Festival at the 1949 Cannes Film Festival for his direction of the film.

For more information on LAM, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

