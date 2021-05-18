NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

To wear a mask or not wear a mask 051821

To wear a mask or not wear a mask, that is the question

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendation for fully vaccinated people and announced that they “…no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.” 

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is following the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) requirements and no changes to the State Health Officer’s Masking Order have been made. Per CDPH:

–In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.

–For fully vaccinated persons, face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings.

–For unvaccinated persons, face coverings are required outdoors any time physical distancing cannot be maintained, including when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings. 

–For additional details, go here.

Additionally, no changes to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s (Cal/OSHA) workplace practices have been finalized by the state. Cal/OSHA’s mission is to protect public health and safety through research and regulation related to hazards on the job in California workplaces.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s mask mandate will end on June 15. When the state updates their guidance, the County Health Officer will amend his existing Health Officer’s Order. 

The County of Orange continues to make incredible progress in our fight against COVID-19 and reminds residents that the best strategy to move past masking and toward our new normal is to get fully vaccinated. To help protect each other and prevent the spread of this virus and its variants, call the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 and learn how you can schedule an appointment or walk into a vaccination location today. Extended hours are available at select sites. 

For more information, visit www.COVIDVaccineFacts.com.

 

