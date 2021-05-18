Laguna Beach Business Club presents Peter Blake as speaker on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to present Peter Blake as its next speaker on Thursday, May 20. Blake is a gallery owner and Laguna Beach City Council member. Blake’s topic of discussion will be: “Why This Town Needs Me.”

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Peter Blake, Laguna Beach Council member and art gallery owner, will speak at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s May 20 meeting

Peter Blake is a renowned dealer of California Light and Space who opened his eponymous Laguna Beach gallery in 1993. The Peter Blake Gallery is recognized today as the longest-standing and leading exhibitor of West Coast Minimalism and is known for its rigorously curated solo and group exhibitions. The Gallery’s program has an ongoing history of exhibiting artists long due for reappraisal such as Peter Alexander, Lita Albuquerque, Larry Bell, Mary Corse, Tony Delap, Fred Eversley, Joe Goode, James Hayward, Scot Heywood, John M. Miller, Helen Pashgian, and DeWain Valentine. Over the last decade the gallery has also participated in a number of prestigious art fairs including The Armory Show, Art Los Angeles Contemporary, Design Miami, EXPO Chicago, and Seattle Art Fair.

In 2018, Peter was elected by majority vote onto the Laguna Beach City Council, which marked a new chapter in his career and continues his ongoing commitment to his local community.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The Club’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to our clients and friends.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The May 20th meeting will be hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, Ste. 101. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $25, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Pageant of the Masters tickets on sale now

Tickets for the much-anticipated 2021 Pageant of the Masters are now on sale to the general public. Returning to our Laguna Beach community after the postponement of the 2020 production due to the coronavirus pandemic, audiences will once again be able to experience the art of living pictures.

Tickets to this summer’s production, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories, start at $٣٠ per person at www.pageanttickets.com.

“This summer’s production is ‘from the heart.’ The enthusiasm is at an all-time high and our staff and volunteers are so happy and grateful to be able to perform again,” shared long-standing Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. “Everyone involved is determined to do all we can to make sure our audiences experience thrills, amazing and inspirational stories, beautiful music, and extraordinary living pictures under the stars.”

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories, was planned for 2020, when the pandemic forced worldwide shutdowns of live performances and events.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pageant of the Masters recreation of Winslow Homer’s “Breezing Up (A Fair Wind)” to be featured in the 2021 production

Prior to last year, the Pageant had only gone dark from 1942 to 1945, during World War II. Its history traces back to Laguna Beach’s early days as an art colony, starting in 1933 as a way to draw in tourists. Today, the iconic show has become a phenomenon and the crowning jewel of Laguna Beach.

Through the magic of living pictures, Pageant patrons will meet the artists who not only made this country their home, but let their creativity be inspired by the liberations upon which this nation was founded. Certain to be unlike any other Pageant production, the 2021 summer show will offer a collection of tributes to artists who made their mark in American Art. “We want to tell their (artists’) stories in the form of vignettes. We will quote them ‘verbatim’ as much as possible,” adds Challis Davy.

Asked to reveal some of the artists whose stories and works will be included in this summer’s production, Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy shared several, many of them recognized as masters of American art: Winslow Homer, Mary Cassatt, Norman Rockwell, Daniel Chester French, Luis Jimenez, and John Nieto.

She continued, “I’m especially pleased about two of the segments. One is a tribute to the inspiring story of African American sculptor Edmonia Lewis. The other is our recreation of a photo by Dorothea Lange-accompanied by two songs written by Woody Guthrie. The photo illustrates the heartache of the Great Depression and our tableau is followed by the recreation of a brightly colored WPA mural that celebrates the resiliency of the American ‘can-do’ spirit.”

A prologue for the opening sequence, written by scriptwriter Dan Duling, will acknowledge and “set the mood” of the show in the wake of the COVID disruption. The upcoming production will also present some of the photos of the cast volunteers taken by Matthew Rolston in 2017. Audiences will likely feel a sense of nostalgia as the night closes with the Pageant’s recreation of The Last Supper by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, which has been the Pageant’s traditional closing tableau since 1936.

Challis Davy shared one final tease: “Prepare yourselves for an inspirational adventure, a plotline from start to finish, and a moving look at American History through a collection of tributes to artists who made their mark in American Art.”

Pageant tickets are a perfect gift idea for Mother’s Day, graduation celebrations, and special occasions, the 2021 Pageant of the Masters, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories, runs July 7-September 3, 2021.

Tickets start at $30 per person and are on sale now. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.pageanttickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on June 11

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at [email protected].

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

LBUSD announces LEAD Summer Enrichment Program

Laguna Beach Unified School District is launching the LEAD Summer Enrichment Program. From writing to yoga to robotics to math, students of all ages can continue to Learn, Enrich, Advance, and Discover in workshops rich in content and practice. These opportunities will support students for successful entry into the 2021-2022 school year.

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered over two weeks – Week 1: August 2-6, Week 2: August 9-13 – at each of LBUSD’s four school sites, at zero cost to families. Students may sign up for one class per weekly session. A handful of the courses offered will span the entire two weeks. There will be no transportation provided by the district as session start and end times vary.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered for free through LBUSD

“We are pleased to offer a wide range of incredible enrichment and readiness opportunities” said Michael Keller Ed.D., Director Social Emotional Support. “This is a true testament to the talented and student-centered staff in Laguna Beach Unified School District who go above and beyond to create engaging, enriching academic experiences for all students.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for our students,” said Dr. Jason Viloria Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools. “Our students will be offered a wide array of robust enrichment opportunities tailored to pique their interest and foster a lifelong love of learning.”

Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, June 10.

For more information, visit www.lbusd.org/departments/instruction/summer-school.

Boys & Girls Club announces the return of summer camp

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce that summer camp is back. “We are so excited to announce that registration is now open for Summer Camp 2021!” exclaims BGC Program Director Danny Panduro. “We are so excited that our Clubs will be filled with summer campers all summer long!”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting nine weeks of fun-filled summer camp at the Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center, Bluebird Park Enrichment Center, and El Toro Park Program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Summer camp will include fun arts and crafts for campers

Each site will have themed days, art, sports, special programs, STEM, contests, games, beach days, Food Fridays, and more.

“I can’t wait to bring back Club Olympics this summer!” Bluebird Park Director Stephen Tinen exclaims. “It’s the best week of the year when all Enrichment Centers come together at our Canyon location for our take on a recreation Olympic Games. All members participate and it’s so fun to see everyone compete!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Campers will have a chance to work on STEM projects this summer

Summer Camp begins the week of June 14. Bluebird Park Enrichment Center will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $175/week. Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and costs $175/week. El Toro Park Program will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $50. Registration is now open.

To register, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or email [email protected].

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or [email protected]

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Guest Column

Am I worthy?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello, this week we’re exploring worthiness. Do you feel worthy? Let me remind you just how pure, whole, and perfect you really are.

There are three basic directions that love can flow and three basic questions we can ask in every moment to determine how worthy we feel or how awakened our heart is. They are:

--Love of self – “In this moment, do I genuinely love myself?”

--Love of another – “In this moment, how am I expressing my love to someone else?”

--The ability to receive love – “In this moment, am I worthy of love?”

This week in life tools, let’s explore the concept of worthiness. Am I worthy?

Wow, that’s a fairly big question! And we question ourselves a lot about this. Am I entitled to happiness? Am I entitled to freedom? Am I entitled to the joy of life?

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

A friend of mine who lives in Philly texted me today that there’s a really chill kind of energy in Philly today. It feels like all is right with the world, and I replied, all is right with the world.

Sometimes we can convince ourselves that it’s not. All those voices outside of us and all those voices inside of us – telling us all the time how screwed up things are.

And we bombard ourselves constantly that we’re not good enough, we’re not smart enough, sharp enough, not impeccable enough, that we didn’t say the perfect thing at the perfect time, or we didn’t do the perfect thing at the perfect time.

It’s exhausting. It’s just exhausting to torture yourself and beat yourself up like that. It’s unnecessary! Remember suffering is optional.

So, yes, we make mistakes. We are sealed in this flesh casing for the span of a lifetime. We’re human, we’re mortal. We will say things we wish we didn’t. We will do things we wish we could take back and we can’t step into the past and undo those things. But we certainly can step forward and apologize. Apologize to ourselves, and then move on. Apologize to another, ask for forgiveness, and then move on.

We have the ability in every moment to move on, to move forward, to lean hard in the direction of our dream. To own our impact. And so, if you’ve been dimming your life for whatever reason: someone told you that you weren’t good enough, so you believed it, or there’s a voice in your head telling you what a bumbling mistake you made. Okay, that’s the beauty of being mortal, we make mistakes.

And if we can view these as lessons, as Tavis Smiley says, if we can fail up from our lessons and say, wow that was amazing! I can’t believe I said that; I wish I could take that back but I can’t. So let me say something more impeccable. Let me be a little more thoughtful, a little more mindful instead of being Mind Less.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

You’re certainly worthy to your pet!

That’s probably the number one benefit from a daily meditation practice. We’re a little less mindless, a little less conditioned, and so I invite you this week to trust. Trust that inside of you deep within, you have sacred powers. You have native energies deep within. You are whole and perfect and pure! And that every moment leading up to this moment is perfect because it’s led you to this moment.

Where we can ask the question – here I am, in this sacred precious present moment – what shall I do with it? What is the highest vibration I can bring to this moment, right now?

And you can go there, if you can flip the script, if you can allow yourself to be a little kinder to yourself. Be a little more forgiving. Be a little more compassionate. This is what self-care is all about.

Then perhaps the next moment will be better and if we can, root for the next moment to be better because that’s what compassion is. It’s rooting for someone’s suffering to end. So, how about we root for our own suffering to end and we trust that we are everything that can be brought to the moment? And if you failed in the past, it’s a powerful lesson.

They say Edison failed 17,000 times trying to make the incandescent light bulb. They’ve said that Michael Jordan missed at least 60 percent of his shots.

We go through this process of looking around us and seeing people who fail consistently.

So let’s fail up this week. Let’s truly own what we do. Don’t apologize for it, own it. Apologize for our actions but not for the fact that we’re human in taking these actions.

And if we can just lean a little bit harder in the direction of our dreams, trust that the best is yet to come, then we will be in the perfect position to make a powerful next step.

So, this week, love yourself. Remember you’re beautiful. You’re doing a great job and you are loved. Allow that to ripple in just a little bit.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

LAM announces Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits

Laguna Art Museum will present the first institutional solo exhibition by acclaimed photographer Matthew Rolston on the West Coast, Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, from June 27 to September 19, curated by Dr. Malcolm Warner, former executive director of Laguna Art Museum.

The exhibition, which consists of 18 monumental, high-resolution photographic works, some presented as multi-panel installations, takes as its subject the participants of the Pageant of the Masters, known for its elaborate tableau vivant presentations.

This context connects two of the most beloved cultural institutions of Laguna Beach, a city originally founded as an arts colony in the early 20th century, while celebrating the broader history of art and photography that defines the cultural heritage of California.

“How fortunate for us that a photographer of Matthew’s stature found a perfect subject for his art in Laguna Beach,” said Dr. Warner. “We’re proud to be showcasing his genius and celebrating the fabulous ‘art people’ of the Pageant of the Masters.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Matthew Rolston, “Barye, Roger and Angelica (Angelica),” from the series “Art People: The Pageant Portraits,” Courtesy Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles

In Rolston’s brilliant, richly hued portraits, the artist offers not only a deeply poignant and personal account of the Pageant of the Masters and its participants, but also underscores the uncanny ways in which these works bring out fundamental aspirations of the human spirit and its underlying impulse towards art creation.

Accompanying the exhibition is a lavishly illustrated museum catalogue with essays by cultural critic and journalist Christina Binkley, Pageant of the Masters scriptwriter Dan Duling, and respected scholar Nigel Spivey, Senior Lecturer in Classical Art and Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, alongside carefully selected images from art history that contextualize the work in the exhibition. The catalogue will be offered in two versions, a luxurious trade edition as well as a deluxe limited collector’s edition featuring a signed print by the artist.

Raised in postwar Los Angeles, Matthew Rolston was exposed to an eclectic merging of classical art and Hollywood imagery from a very young age. His most formative early art-going experiences included seeing historic British portraiture and European sculpture on view at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, as well the numerous occasions upon which he attended the Pageant of the Masters performances in Laguna Beach with family. It was at the Pageant that he saw qualities that would influence his later work as a professional photographer – the theatricality, role-playing, gender reversals and, above all, a highly-attuned sense of glamour that has become a hallmark of his lens.

Following a celebrated career in photography and creative direction, Rolston began creating bodies of fine artwork in 2010, first with the series Talking Heads shown in 2014. From there, he became fascinated with returning to Laguna Beach to photograph the participants of the Pageant of the Masters, and was first granted access to document behind-the-scenes of the production while on assignment with journalist Christina Binkley for the Wall Street Journal in 2015. In 2016, he was granted rare access to photograph and produce a body of original artwork based on portraits of the volunteer cast members of the Pageant.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits,” museum catalogue (collector’s and trade editions), published by Laguna Art Museum

The subjects in these works participate in the Pageant’s famed tableau vivant presentations, which have attracted audiences for more than 80 years. In the Pageant, volunteer cast members reenact pivotal works of art, chosen from the classical period through the present day. Using a wide variety of stagecraft techniques, makeup, and theatrical trickery, the Pageant re-presents living subjects as works of classical sculpture, Old Master painting, or contemporary artwork. Staged tableaux in the show range from artists such as da Vinci, Fragonard, Frishmuth, Matisse, Hockney, among others.

Over a three-week period, Rolston, working from a makeshift studio set up backstage, shot participants, fully costumed and made-up, during final dress rehearsals, intermissions, and following each night’s performance. Counter to the illusionistic qualities of the Pageant production, Rolston’s portraits remove each subject from their painted and hand-crafted environments, acknowledging the artifice of their appearance while affirming each subject’s indelibly human qualities.

The tension between illusion and reality is one of the key narratives explored in the Art People photographs, which carry a range of art-historical references specific to Rolston’s own background, as well as the cultural history of Laguna Beach.

Deeply influenced by the work of Hollywood photographer George Hurrell, who led the MGM portrait studio in the 1930s and 40s, Rolston’s work harkens back to the art colony days of Laguna Beach, from which esteemed photographers, including Hurrell, William Mortensen, and Paul Outerbridge Jr., emerged. The Laguna group of the 1930s continued the then-dominant artistic tradition in photography known as “pictorialism,” which attempted to elevate photography to a form of art by mimicking the appearance of painting and drawing.

These photographers were not shy of using stagecraft, theatrical effects, and darkroom manipulation in their work, in direct opposition to a new movement known as “modernist” or “purist” photography that was developing in Northern California at the same time. Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, and other members of the pioneering Group f/64 preferred more austere aesthetics, relying on the unique mechanical aspects of photography to produce works that could only be created with a camera.

Merging both of these traditions, Rolston’s photographs of subjects with painted skin, shimmering dress, and metallic adornments photographed in extremely high resolution offer layered meanings between the commonplace and the elevated, blurring the distinctions between the mythic and the everyday, the theatrical and the pure.

Beyond both the pictorialist and purist references in Rolston’s series, the work also features a strong influence from legendary 20th century American photographer Richard Avedon, whose In the American West series of the 1970s and early 80s eschewed glamorous subjects and high-fashion settings for the raw, sparse, and worn faces of individuals living in remote stretches of the Western United States.

While retaining his sense of composition, form, and tonality, Avedon moved away from the pursuit of perfection to show something more harsh, raw, and, ultimately, more human. Rolston’s photographs echo this dialogue; human imperfections are clearly visible in the work: exposed skin, caked-on makeup, and the brilliance of naked eyes piercing each subject’s face confront the viewer in a way that cannot be unseen. His dedication to the reality of the figure, and the human portrayed within each photograph, are elements that connect these works to the more “purist” early modernist photographers.

In situating these works between the pictorialist and purist impulses of early modernist photography, Rolston creates his own visual vernacular, commenting on the nature of art as it moves from one representation to the next, and shedding light on the unique human capacity for imitation.

The postmodern ethos to quote, cite, and re-stage is on full view in these portraits, where an artwork, once re-staged by a performer in the Pageant, becomes seen anew in Rolston’s lens. It is this layering of images and representations that is, at once, both postmodern as well as primeval, drawing on the human capacity not only to create art, but to use art as a means to perpetuate timeless myths and stories that bridge the past with the present, and merge the real with the fantastic.

For more information about Matthew Rolston and Art People, visit www.matthewrolstonartpeople.com.

Meet Pet of the Week Zoey

Zoey is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a spayed one-year-old Scottish Deerhound mix looking for a new place to call home. Zoey is in need of training, and requires a secure fenced yard as she can climb out of high chain link fences. She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and does well around groups of people. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Zoey adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoey is the ultimate friend to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to the shelter’s approach to adoption, its return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.