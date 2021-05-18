NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 40  |  May 18, 2021

Comments made on hot mic land Councilmember Weiss 051821

Comments made on hot mic land Councilmember Weiss in hot water, letter purporting to be FPPC complaint sent

By SARA HALL

A letter purporting to be a complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has been sent, objecting to comments made during an overheard conversation between Laguna Beach City Council members while on break during a recent meeting.

During the May 4 meeting, council took a short break while staff loaded a presentation. The video went to a static screen, but audio from the dais microphones continued to record and a conversation between Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman could be heard. 

The two discussed an appeal of a Design Review Board-approved project that was on the agenda later that night for 1007 Gaviota Dr. The project included demolishing an existing duplex and constructing a new single-family dwelling. 

Weiss called the project “nasty” and “bad” during the exchange, saying he still had questions and would likely vote against the project. He and Iseman also talked about Mike Gray, who owns the property in question, noting his wealth and that he is the son of Robert Gray, co-founder of St. John Knits. 

Iseman said she wasn’t invited out to the property and would “go along” with Weiss on the vote, although she ultimately voted in favor and left Weiss as the lone dissenting vote. 

Later that night, council voted 4-1 to modify the DRB’s approval with more restrictive conditions of approval for the Coastal Development Permit.

On Friday (May 14), Gray wrote and emailed a letter of complaint to the FPPC regarding Weiss’ comments, Gray confirmed with Stu News Laguna during a phone interview on Monday. 

Per regulation, FPPC officials could not confirm receipt of any complaint at the time of publication.

Gray wrote the letter to the FPPC because, after being in the process for more than six years and working with the city in a collaborative manner, he was shocked to go before the council and learn that a member had already seemingly made up their mind. It was before Weiss had heard the “stellar” staff report and without consideration that the issue with the neighbor had been resolved, Gray said.

“To me, it was so inappropriate,” Gray said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Deciding to file a complaint to the FPPC is the best course for possible disciplinary action, Gray said, and to hopefully ensure other people going through this process are treated fairly.

He was very surprised to hear the comments that were not only not impartial, but also trying to influence another council member, Gray said. 

“It’s unfortunate that a council member would behave that way,” Gray said.

This has been an expensive, emotional, and daunting experience, he said. They have spent a fortune, both mentally and emotionally, working on this project.

“Laguna has a stigma of people not wanting to build because of things like this,” Gray said.

Comments made George Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember George Weiss

Weiss had been informed of the letter and admitted the error.

“I made a mistake,” Weiss said during a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Monday. “I try to learn from them.”

Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis confirmed in an email with Stu News Laguna on Monday that the city received a copy of the letter. 

The city does not have any role in the review or investigation of such complaints unless contacted by the FPPC to provide requested information or documents, Dupuis said. The city does not have any comment on the matter, she added.

The May 4 conversation went back and forth between the two council members, commenting on the project and the appeal they were considering later that night. 

Iseman said the appellants, Gary and Betsy Jenkins, were “resigned” to it. Weiss replied that there was “reason to kill this thing,” and that he still had a number of questions about what’s going on at the property. Even though an agreement between the applicant and appellants had been reached, it’s still a “nasty” project, he said.

“It’s still a very bad project, even after the compromise,” Weiss said. 

As an example, Weiss said the area that’s owned by the city that Gray wanted to buy for $500,000 could be used as a public space or a nice lookout for people, rather than Gray’s plan to use it as a gateway into his garage.

Weiss said he was leaning toward voting against it because it’s still a problematic project.

“I’ll go along with you on it because I didn’t go out there,” Iseman said. She questioned why she wasn’t invited out to view the property and project plans.

Iseman said she saw it about two years ago and called the beams “outrageous.”

“What was the compromise that, at this point, isn’t enough?” she questioned.

There are about six different things in the agreement that they could live with, Weiss replied, but the California Coastal Commission requirements and Gray’s actions may change things. 

Iseman informed Weiss of Gray’s connection to St. John Knits, which Weiss was unaware of previously. Gray is an “enormously wealthy” man, Weiss said, and “wants his way.”

Weiss also commented that Gray lives in a 17,000-square-foot house in Palm Springs. 

“This whole thing is going to blow up,” he said.

Weiss said he thinks he was invited to view the property at the prompting of Ann Christoph, the local landscaper on the project. Iseman began to reply that she wanted something, but the conversation abruptly stops (although background chatter can still be heard on the audio before soon cutting out completely).

A few minutes later the video returns with council reconvening and staff presenting the next item on the agenda. 

In the complaint letter written by Gray (and also signed by his wife, Lori), they hope that city leadership will take steps to prevent this type of behavior from a council member in the future or suggest Weiss step down.

“We have received several calls asking if we had heard the ‘trashing’ of our project on a hot mic by a city council member before we had a chance to present and how inappropriate that was,” the letter reads. “This is not the type of leadership that creates trust or transparency in the council. Trying to influence another member with his preplanned personal agenda while in chambers vs following the procedure of letting each member reach their own conclusion with facts, hearing from staff, and asking clarifying questions of the applicant simply cannot be allowed and steps far over any ethics line.”

Despite the vote in their favor, they are “disgusted with the behavior of one of the city council members,” Gray wrote in the letter. Weiss was “trying to influence another council member” before he heard the staff report or the presentation from the applicants. His mind was made up before the hearing, the letter claims. Weiss disregarded the agreement the neighbors reached and, according to Gray, “belittled” it. 

“We would hope that is not part of what Laguna Beach is about, as why have a public council meeting in the first place?” Gray asks in the letter. 

They take issue with how Weiss referred to the project and the comments about Gray’s wealth and wanting his way.

“I started with nothing and have worked since I was 12,” Gray wrote. “To suggest because we can now afford a 3,400 Sq. Ft home in Laguna is justification to ‘kill’ the project is intolerable.” 

Weiss had “no business” engaging another council member in that manner. He also gave incorrect information, Gray alleges in the letter.

“How can that be allowed to happen anytime, let alone right before staff and the applicant are about to present?” Gray questions in the letter.

Although he could not confirm the complaint, FPPC Communications Director Jay Wierenga explained the general process in an email to Stu News Laguna on Monday. Wierenga said that all complaints received by FPPC Enforcement are taken under review to determine merit, to determine whether there’s enough facts, information, evidence, etc. to indicate a potential violation(s) of the Political Reform Act.

“In essence, all complaints are reviewed to determine whether or not to open an investigation or dismiss the complaint,” he explained. “So, all complaints are either dismissed (if no or not enough merit/info/evidence/etc.) or opened into an investigation. An investigation will then determine if there has been a violation(s) of the Act.”

The review process usually takes a few days to a few weeks, Wierenga said.

If a complaint is dismissed, a dismissal letter is sent. If a complaint is opened into a case, an investigation begins, which could take time in order to be as thorough as possible. Although the FPPC also wants to be timely, there is no “clock” on the investigation. Current statistics show the average case pendency is roughly 120 days, and the majority of cases are completed within that time frame to six months. It could be longer or shorter, depending on the complexity of the case.

Outcomes vary depending on what the investigation finds (if a case is even opened in the first place); options include dismissal, an advisory letter, a warning letter, or a fine (amount depends on the violation). It could wind up in court, although that path is rare.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.