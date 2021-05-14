NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Earth Day Collection Drive redirects 051421

Earth Day Collection Drive redirects over 200 lbs. of recycled materials from landfills to STEAM

Child Creativity Lab (“CCL”), in partnership with the YMCA of Orange County, successfully collected more than 200 pounds of recycled materials during its recent Earth Day 2021 collection drive. Instead of ending up in a landfill, the collected materials will be reused in CCL’s creative kits and educational workshops designed to mesh creativity, STEAM, design thinking, and reuse. 

The materials support STEM education in Orange County schools, nonprofit organizations serving children, community makerspace programs, and educators and families.

Two Laguna Beach residents serve on Child Creativity Lab’s Board of Directors. Suzanne Ellingson leads the nonprofit’s working board of comprised of individuals promoting STEAM for children throughout Orange County. 

Earth Day boxes

Over 200 pounds of recycled materials were collected for Earth Day 2021

Michelle Highberg, who worked on the Earth Day collaboration, shared, “When the pandemic hit, Child Creativity did more than most nonprofits who were forced to close their doors. The team immediately took action to produce more robot kits than ever before. I am so impressed with Tracey Hill’s fearless leadership and dedication to reach thousands of children who were forced to stay home.”

“We thank the many volunteers who donated materials, while helping reduce landfill waste and benefiting the environment in honor of Earth Day 2021,” said Tracey Hill, CCL’s Chief Executive Officer. “I also want to thank the staffs at the Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, and Newport Mesa YMCA fitness centers who helped with the collections. With their support, Child Creativity Lab will be able to continue its mission to foster the next generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and leaders through unique hands-on creativity exploration programs.” 

CCL accepts donations of a wide variety of new or cleaned/rinsed materials year-round. Some of the most urgently needed items include bottle caps, disposable plastic forks and spoons, sports drink bottles, pill bottles with labels removed, plastic container lids, straws, Legos, small plastic parts, and wine corks. More information about how to donate, including a complete list of items CCL accepts, can be found at www.childcreativitylab.org/material-donations

Prior to COVID-19, CCL’s STEAM + CREATIVITY programming had reached nearly 25,000 youth, 70 percent of whom were from underserved communities. CCL conducted 134 Creativity Challenge Workshops at Title I schools and community organizations across Orange County, and volunteers dedicated over 3,400 hours to encourage creativity amongst the youth in their communities. Additionally, 17,800 pounds of waste was diverted from landfills and used as the content for STEAM-based Challenge “tool kits.” 

When California schools began to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCL adapted its curriculum and programming to a virtual model by utilizing YouTube and social media. It also donated STEAM Challenge Kits and fabric for face masks to childcare locations for the children of essential workers and first responders.

By modifying its programs and volunteer activities to comply with recommended safety guidelines, CCL has been able to continue fulfilling its mission to inspire and foster creativity, serving as a valuable resource to the community during the pandemic. 

For more information about CCL’s programs, and team building volunteer opportunities for community groups, organizations, and corporations, visit www.childcreativitylab.org.

 

