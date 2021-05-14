NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Remembering Ann von Gremp 051421

Remembering Ann von Gremp

By Arnie Silverman

On Forest Ave at the Presbyterian Church is a small plaza with a couple of benches around a bronze sculpture of a mother holding her baby. On the base of the sculpture is a bronze plaque that reads:

“THE FUNDS FOR THIS LITTLE

PLAZA WERE A GIFT TO THE

LAGUNA PRESBYTERIAN

CHURCH AND THE PEOPLE

OF LAGUNA BEACH

TO HONOR MY WIFE,

ANN VON GREMP.

W.V.G. 1984”

Remembering Ann statue

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Statue dedicated to Ann

As I seem to be saying too often these days, one of the vicissitudes of getting old is the loss of so many people you love and consider indispensable in your life. So, it is with significant sadness that I learned that at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, May 6, one of the great people of my life, Ann von Gremp, passed peacefully away in her sleep. The widow of one of my dearest friends, Walter von Gremp, Ann was a strong, well-spoken, worldly woman with old fashioned conservative values. She not only was a fine mother of five, achieving  children, but she also actively participated in the establishment and management of Sally’s Fund, ran a successful neighborhood preschool, assisted Walter in his successful insurance enterprise and in general supported and participated many community projects. 

I got to know Ann through my close friendship with Walter. Especially when he was bedridden, I would visit and chat with both of them. She loved sports, basketball and tennis in particular, and would discuss both along with politics (she did not appreciate my New York progressive liberalism) with vigor and understanding. While at times she expressed acerbic humor, especially with my political positions, she was essentially a kind and empathetic person who, however, believed in self responsibility and personal achievement. She and Walter were highly patriotic and generously supported our Laguna Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. 

Remembering Ann couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walter and Ann von Gremp

They were a loving and endearing pair. He adored her as she did him and she was there for him in spite of having her own health issues the last, terribly tough years of his confined life. In another piece today, you will read many more details about her life. I wanted only to express my love and sense of loss on her passing. If I may paraphrase lines from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “Good night sweet princess and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” God bless her. I will miss her.

 

