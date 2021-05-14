Memories of Ann von Gremp 051421

Memories of Ann von Gremp: the heart of her family and a cornerstone of our community

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On May 6, Laguna lost another cherished cornerstone of the community. An integral part of Laguna since 1981, Ann von Gremp, along with her late husband Walt, touched many lives. So much of what exists in our town is a result of their contributions – and caring.

As expressed by family and friends, Ann’s grace, loyalty, and gift for being “the life of every party or gathering” will be profoundly missed. The von Gremps were very well liked and would be invited to all the social gatherings.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ann and the men in her life – (L-R) Andrew, Jim, Ann, Bill, Walt, and Tom

Married for 64 years, Ann and Walt were the parents of four sons – Tom, Bill, Jim, and Andrew – and daughter Katie, and grandparents to eight.

In 1984, as a symbol of his love for her, he commissioned a statue that was placed across the street from the Post Office on Forest Ave. According to the family, Ann was his devoted caretaker for the last ten years while Walt was confined to bed.

Family

Katie describes her mother as the heart and glue that held their family together. “She always made sure that we were present for dinner. This gave us the opportunity to discuss our days and laugh together, creating deep bonds with each other and our parents. When they moved to Laguna, we moved south. I think we all wanted to be close to Mom and Dad.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

One of Katie’s favorite photos with her mom – taken at Thanksgiving

Recalling a special memory, Katie says, “My mom’s friend Sue [Jacobs] in Emerald Bay made breakfast for her daughter on her wedding day and served it to her in bed. The morning of my wedding, I heard my mother in the kitchen and suspected what she was doing, so I put on lipstick and my veil, anticipating the surprise. When my mom came in with the tray, I was sitting up in bed, and we shared a laugh. I loved to make her laugh. Nothing made me happier than to make her smile, and she made me smile in so many ways, too. They were precious moments.”

Beginnings

Ann M. Hatton was born on July 2, 1933, in Columbia, Missouri, to Fred and Sara Ann Hatton. She adored them, as well as her younger siblings Bill, Jane, and Leonard. Spending her early years in Kansas City, Ann attended high school at St. Teresa’s Academy (in Kansas City) and later graduated from University of Missouri at Columbia. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ann with her parents, Fred and Sara Ann Hatton. He was the VP of The Hotel Muelbach in Kansas City, Missouri. Her mother was national president for the Alpha Phi sorority for two terms.

After she moved to California with a girlfriend, Ann lived in Redondo Beach and was a kindergarten teacher.

As told by Katie, “She went with a boyfriend to a party, but when she met my dad, I guess that was it. On their first date, she had to sit on Dad’s lap in the passenger side of a two-seater. My dad’s friend, Don Bobo Bomeisler, drove.”

They dated until the end of the school year when Ann returned to Kansas City to save money over the summer holiday.

“To impress her (he was good at wooing!),” says Katie, “Dad asked everyone he knew to send her cards, telegrams, and flowers for her birthday on July 2.”

Evidently, the wooing worked, because they were married in 1956 in Kansas City. They settled in the San Fernando Valley, and their first child Tom was born in 1957.

Ann meets lifelong friend

“Mom was a member of The Volunteer League of the San Fernando Valley,” says Katie. “She was president from 1972-1973. There she met Sue Jacobs, who became her lifelong friend.”

“Mom and another friend had a neighborhood preschool for a bit,” says Katie. “It was so successful that some mothers pulled their children out of other schools and brought them to Mom’s ‘school.’”

From a bedroom in their San Fernando Valley home, in 1977, Ann and Walt started their insurance business.

“According to Dad, he asked Mom to handle the finances,” Katie recalls.

In the late 70s, the von Gremps decided to move to Laguna Beach because Walt lived here for a year as a child and loved it. Ann, Sue, and another friend –

Peggy Wise – all ended up living in Emerald Bay.

“Mom and Sue loved to garage sale, antique hunt, and create beautiful spaces,” says Katie. “They helped all of us with our homes. They were a magical team.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ann would often be seen in Emerald Bay driving her golf cart with grandchildren in tow

Walt built an office on South Coast Hwy – across the street from what is now Mozambique – with 100 employees – and later constructed a larger building in Lake Forest. A Chicago-based company bought the business in 1996, and Walt retired in 1997.

Unconditional love

When her first four grandchildren were young, Ann formed Camp Grammie in Emerald Bay. Katie says, “She could be seen driving with her grandchildren in Emerald Bay and during various adventures in Laguna. She adored her eight grandchildren and went to school plays, recitals, and their graduations.”

“They made it possible for us to achieve our goals and for me to have the life I wanted,” says Meghan, the eldest grandchild. “It wouldn’t have been possible without their support. Their love for us was unconditional in every way. I found out from my Aunt Katie that in her final days, Grandma kept a photo of me in her purse next to her. It’s the little things that show the depth of her love for her grandchildren.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ann and Walt and their grandchildren – Back row: (L-R ) Ian, Hannah, Meghan, Ashley, Drew, and Tim; Front row: (L-R) Ann, Annalese, Walt, and Christian – at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration in San Diego

Beyond Ann and Walt’s unwavering support, the grandchildren spent a lot of time with them.

“Grammie would take me garage sale-ing and shared with me a love of collecting,” says Meghan. “My grandad would have burping contests with us as kids. They were so dynamic, fun-loving, and had so many different interests.”

When not doting on her grandchildren, Ann loved to play tennis. The von Gremps also traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia.

“She loved to watch sports, especially tennis and basketball, with Dad and her sons,” Katie says.

Dedicated to the community

For many years, both von Gremps were extremely active in the community.

Considered a vital part of our city, Sally’s Fund was founded in 1982 when several local community members realized how many seniors were being forced into institutional living because of a lack of transportation.

However, it didn’t take long for the demand to exceed what she could do on her own. Realizing the need was even greater than initially thought, the von Gremps provided “significant financial support” to the organization, which was able to hire some part-time employees as a result.

A key member of this group was Liz Gapp, who first met Ann in 1982 when Ann hired her. “After arriving here from England, it was my first job in this country,” says Liz. “Ann was a special person to me – she was a wonderful woman. For the last couple of months, I visited her every day. There are so many memories – she called me her sister.”

This new, more formal organization became Sally’s Fund in 1986, named in honor of Walt’s mother.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ann and Walt

“Both mom and dad were on the Board,” says Katie.

Until a few years ago, Ann served as treasurer of Sally’s Fund.

“Ann von Gremp was extremely passionate about senior services, and she was a guiding force behind Sally’s Fund,” says Sally’s Fund Executive Director Rachael Berger. “She was kind, caring, and determined to help as many seniors as possible. Both Ann and Walt provided the elderly in Laguna Beach an opportunity to stay in their homes for as long as possible and through Sally’s Fund, to help make lives easier for those in need. With the inspiration Ann and Walt von Gremp provided, Sally’s Fund will continue to serve and expand services for seniors in our community.”

In addition, the von Gremps contributed to multiple causes and organizations such as the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ann was also a member of Children’s Hospital of Orange County, and they funded a workshop at the Center for Economic History at UCLA.

Respected and admired, Ann leaves a legacy of love and devotion to the family, friends – and town that treasured her.

A memorial service will be held in the near future.

Stu News will keep readers updated.