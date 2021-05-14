NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Art in Public Places 051421

“Art in Public Places” – Wave Dance by Marsh Scott

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the tenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Wave Dance was created in 2002 by Marsh Scott and funded by Albertsons Inc. for Art in Public Places. It is 6’ x 4’ in size and composed of multi-layered pierced stainless steel. Wave Dance is one of three public art pieces by Marsh in Laguna Beach. 

Art in distance

“Wave Dance” is composed of multi-layered pierced stainless steel

Of her work Wave Dance, Marsh said, “It’s celebrating the joy of watching the dolphins off the coast. Seeing them jumping in the waves in their small pods are treasured moments.”

Marsh has a narrative in all her works that connects the viewer to the space. Within an eye’s view of the ocean, this piece represents the immediate surroundings and the multi-layers of the imagery cleverly cast shadows as it travels through the day.

She is best known for her pierced metal narrative sculptures. These contemporary installations relate to the specific environment and seek interactivity with the viewers as the content connects to them personally through their history, collective values and goals, or the world immediately surrounding them. Other sculptural series include organic stone sculptures in marble, limestone, and alabaster. 

Art in side view

Multi-layers of the imagery cleverly cast shadows as it travels through the day

Marsh began her work in multiple mediums while receiving a Bachelor’s degree at Penn State in art education. Her specialization in ceramics, fiber, and jewelry soon extended into her love of surface, texture, and process. A Masters in Art at Cal State Long Beach added research in ethnic crafts and their patterns and symbols. Post-graduate Architecture classes at the University of California at Irvine helped channel her pursuit of spatial and 2D design organization.

Marsh has been an exhibitor at the Festival of Art and Sawdust Art Festival and President of the Sawdust Art Festival. In 2010, she was awarded “Artist of the Year” at Art Stars by the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts. Her work has been commissioned and collected for public art, private collections, medical and educational facilities, corporations and cities, military bases, and hospitality locations throughout the United States and beyond.

Art in midrange

“Wave Dance” is located on Wesley Dr in Aliso Creek Plaza 

“Marsh was one of many artists who lost their entire Laguna Canyon studio in the flood of December 2010,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “It took her a considerable amount of time to recover and be able to continue to work on her commissions, but she did. The life-changing experience propelled Marsh to be focused and resilient, examples of that drive can be seen in her celebrated installations throughout the United States.” 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

