NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

LBUSD announces LEAD Summer Enrichment 051421

LBUSD announces LEAD Summer Enrichment Program

Laguna Beach Unified School District is launching the LEAD Summer Enrichment Program. From writing to yoga to robotics to math, students of all ages can continue to Learn, Enrich, Advance, and Discover in workshops rich in content and practice. These opportunities will support students for successful entry into the 2021-2022 school year. 

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered over two weeks – Week 1: August 2-6, Week 2: August 9-13 – at each of LBUSD’s four school sites, at zero cost to families. Students may sign up for one class per weekly session. A handful of the courses offered will span the entire two weeks. There will be no transportation provided by the district as session start and end times vary. 

LBUSD announces student

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Summer enrichment workshops will be offered for free through LBUSD 

“We are pleased to offer a wide range of incredible enrichment and readiness opportunities” said Michael Keller Ed.D., Director Social Emotional Support. “This is a true testament to the talented and student-centered staff in Laguna Beach Unified School District who go above and beyond to create engaging, enriching academic experiences for all students.” 

“I couldn’t be more excited for our students,” said Dr. Jason Viloria Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools. “Our students will be offered a wide array of robust enrichment opportunities tailored to pique their interest and foster a lifelong love of learning.” 

Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, June 10.

For more information, visit www.lbusd.org/departments/instruction/summer-school.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.