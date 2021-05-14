NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Peter Blake as speaker on May 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to present Peter Blake as its next speaker on Thursday, May 20. Blake is a gallery owner and Laguna Beach City Council member. Blake’s topic of discussion will be: “Why This Town Needs Me.”

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Laguna Beach Peter Blake new

Peter Blake, Laguna Beach Council member and art gallery owner, will speak at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s May 20 meeting

Peter Blake is a renowned dealer of California Light and Space who opened his eponymous Laguna Beach gallery in 1993. The Peter Blake Gallery is recognized today as the longest-standing and leading exhibitor of West Coast Minimalism and is known for its rigorously curated solo and group exhibitions. The Gallery’s program has an ongoing history of exhibiting artists long due for reappraisal such as Peter Alexander, Lita Albuquerque, Larry Bell, Mary Corse, Tony Delap, Fred Eversley, Joe Goode, James Hayward, Scot Heywood, John M. Miller, Helen Pashgian, and DeWain Valentine. Over the last decade the gallery has also participated in a number of prestigious art fairs including The Armory Show, Art Los Angeles Contemporary, Design Miami, EXPO Chicago, and Seattle Art Fair.

In 2018, Peter was elected by majority vote onto the Laguna Beach City Council, which marked a new chapter in his career and continues his ongoing commitment to his local community.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The Club’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to our clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The May 20th meeting will be hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, Ste. 101. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $25, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

