Hotel Laguna project hits roadblock with Coastal Commission, “de novo” review to be held
By SARA HALL
Work on Hotel Laguna hit another speed bump this week as a state agency found a “substantial issue” with potential compliance requirements, forcing the project to pause until a permit hearing can be held.
On Wednesday, May 12, the California Coastal Commission unanimously agreed with the recommendation from CCC staff (based on an appeal submitted by local residents) that the project raises a “substantial issue” regarding conformance with the Local Coastal Program based on potential inconsistencies with the LCP and the California Coastal Act.
There was a brief presentation by District Director for San Diego Coast and South Coast Orange County Karl Schwing, but no hearing on Wednesday as no commissioners objected to finding a “substantial issue” with the Hotel Laguna project, located at 425 South Coast Hwy. At least three commissioners are required to object to the finding for a hearing (which would have included public comment) to take place.
Since commissioners agreed that there is a substantial issue regarding the project’s conformance with the LCP, then CCC staff will bring the matter back for a “de novo” review of the application at a later date.
At the de novo hearing, the Coastal Commission will review the application based on the merits of the project, which will use the LCP as the standard for review. In addition, since the project is located between the first public road and the sea, it must also be consistent with the public access and recreation policies of the Coastal Act.
The hearing will include an opportunity for public comment.
Mo Honarkar, lease owner of the hotel, said they anticipated the decision and will work with CCC staff during the process.
“Our team appreciates the opportunity to work with the Coastal Commission staff,” Honarkar said in an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday. “Plans for the hotel have been submitted and we look forward to addressing their concerns prior to the hearing.”
It is unfortunate that this delay will prevent an early summer opening for the restaurant, he added.
“The Coastal Commission’s decision was expected, and our hope is that the de novo hearing is scheduled sooner rather than later so we can resume with the Hotel Laguna’s restoration,” Honarkar said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Hotel Laguna will return to the Coastal Commission for a “de novo” review
The Laguna Beach Company, owned by Honarkar, has been working with historical preservation consultant and specialist Robert Chattel of Chattel, Inc., since they acquired the property’s lease in 2019. The aim is to ensure Hotel Laguna is properly renovated and restored.
Chattel already submitted the first part of the application for the hotel to be placed on the national registry of historic places and continues to guide the team through the project, officials confirmed.
Local residents Mark and Sharon Fudge appealed the Design Review Board’s approval of the Coastal Development Permit to the CCC.
The appeal comes after the city issued an exemption in October for the project to remodel the main and basement floor levels and do improvement work. The Fudges appealed the exemption to the CCC in November, but Honarkar withdrew the claim and applied for a Coastal Development Permit before the hearing. After the DRB approved the permit (with some conditions) at their February 25 meeting, the Fudges again appealed the decision to the Coastal Commission.
Coastal staff recommended that the Commission determine that a substantial issue exists with respect to the grounds on which the appeal was filed.
On Wednesday, Schwing explained that the appellants allege that the approved development raises a number of LCP consistency issues, including that the city should have required a bluff edge determination, that the city’s approval of development on the sandy beach is inconsistent with the LCP, that it constitutes project piecemealing, that the city’s approval enables further improvements to unpermitted development without resolving outstanding violations, and that the discontinued non-conforming uses cannot be re-established onsite unless they conform with the current LCP.
Because of these potential inconsistencies with the LCP and the Coastal Act, Schwing concluded in the staff report that “a substantial issue exists with respect to whether the local government action conforms with the policies of the city’s certified LCP and the scenic and visual policies of the Coastal Act.”
The hotel has long been an iconic structure in the city, the Fudges wrote in the appeal, but has fallen into a state of disrepair.
“While repairs are necessary, none of the work can be done to create an expansion of use or an expansion of the building without bringing the uses and structure into conformity with the current codes,” the Fudges wrote. “The economic life of the building has been exhausted and now is the time to review the appropriateness of the development in light of sea level rise and other modern-day constraints.”
Last week, work on Hotel Laguna was ordered to stop after city officials sent a letter to the developer alleging that unpermitted work was done to the exterior of the property.
Community Development Director Marc Wiener issued the stop-work order on Wednesday, May 5, in a letter to Honarkar, noting that there has been a continued pattern of working on the project without permits, which is disappointing.
For the stop-work order to be lifted, the necessary entitlements must be obtained and provided to the city with the requested information.
Although, as Wiener noted in the letter, Honarkar worked with the city on processing and obtaining after-the-fact permits when the project was halted from July to the end of last year.
It’s important that work on this historic landmark is done in the correct manner and in accordance with the applicable regulations, Wiener wrote.
Hotel Laguna’s team is in the process of evaluating the issues raised in both the city’s letter and the CCC staff report, Honarkar wrote in an email to Stu News Laguna last week. They believe there are several misunderstandings about both the work proposed in the CDP and the prior work that has occurred over time at the hotel property, he said.
“We look forward to clarifying these issues with staff from both agencies, and working toward acceptable resolutions that will allow the Hotel’s restoration to be completed so that it can remain an important and vital asset to our community,” Honarkar said.