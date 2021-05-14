NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 39  |  May 14, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 051421

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Mr. Laguna

By Leah Cano

It was the summer of 1967. My mother was driving an old white Ford pickup. I was sitting next to her and my older sister was near the window. As we were coming from the San Fernando Valley, the back was piled with furniture and clothing. It was the middle of a sunny day and we were so glad to be driving down Broadway as Main Beach came into view. We turned left onto PCH. 

We had only gone a block when we looked off to our left, and there he was, the old, grizzled man with twinkling eyes and an abundance of energy pointing out and waving to all the people coming into Laguna. Many people knew him as “The Greeter,” but we always called him Mr. Laguna. It seemed a much more affectionate name to us. He was the official welcoming fixture of Laguna. 

From Laguna Greeter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

The Greeter statue at Brooks Street and South Coast Hwy

To others, his gestures may have been a refreshingly pleasant introduction to the town, but for us, who were moving here after my father had left us, it was so much more. It seemed Mr. Laguna was welcoming us into our new life, a place where we would find peace, breathe the ocean air, and renew our spirits – and most importantly, where my mother would be able to heal after a 25-year marriage. Indeed, his friendly greeting was so meaningful to us we could almost hear him whispering, “Welcome to your new life!” 

My mother, in her usual handling of new experiences was, for our sakes, determined to turn this into a new and exciting adventure, though we knew her heart was breaking. That day, when we turned onto PCH and Mr. Laguna waved at us, my mother did something spontaneous and very typical of her...she threw him a kiss!

We watched to see what he would do, and to our amazement, he snatched it up and smiled playfully at her. We laughed in delight.

“Do it again, Mom! Do it again!!” we shouted, but we had already passed him. “Please, Mom? Please!” 

From Laguna mom

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Leah Cano’s mother 

My mother would eventually sigh and give in, circling back through Glenneyre and Forest, around to Broadway again just to amuse us. When we came through a second time, my mother threw him a kiss just as before, and again, he waited a few seconds before he snatched it up and beamed at us. 

It was a simple, playful gesture, but one that I will never forget. We made a new life here and were welcomed by the Laguna Beach community. My mother lived here until her death at 93 in 2019. 

Today, as I come home into Laguna from somewhere else, instead of going through the back roads behind PCH and Main Beach, I occasionally and purposely take the route up Broadway, turning onto PCH, where, instead of seeing a living Mr. Laguna to my left, I see a statue of him at the Greeter’s Corner to my right. It is then that I am very tempted to recreate that day in 1967 by throwing him a kiss. However, some 55 years later, I know it is not Mr. Laguna, but only a statue.

No matter, because though my mother is gone and Mr. Laguna has long been absent from that street corner on Forest, I can still see him grasping my mother’s windblown kiss with that twinkle in his eyes as though it were yesterday.

A retired teacher, Leah Cano has published articles in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Voices of Breast Cancer, MAMM magazine, and International Living.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to: https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.