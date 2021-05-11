NewLeftHeader

few clouds

64.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Susi Q to host Laguna Beach Music Festival 051121

Susi Q to host Laguna Beach Music Festival virtual concert on Friday

On Friday, May 14 at 9 a.m., the Laguna Beach Musical Festival, a partnership of Laguna Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, will present an exclusive virtual performance with a live post-Q&A featuring acclaimed pianist and Festival Artistic Director Conrad Tao.

Susi Q Tao

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Brantley Gutierrez

Laguna Beach Music Festival Artistic Director Conrad Tao 

A much-anticipated part of the Laguna Beach Music Festival is the concert by Festival musicians offered at the Susi Q. The event is free and will be live streamed. 

To register and receive your Zoom invite, click here or visit www.thesusiq.corsizio.com

The 19th Laguna Beach Music Festival, held May 12-16, is an annual multi-day celebration featuring outstanding classical and contemporary concerts in intimate spaces, community outreach programs, and dynamic special events. 

Visit www.lagunabeachmusicfestival.com for more details.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.