NewLeftHeader

few clouds

64.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Male victim dies after being discovered 051121

Male victim dies after being discovered floating in ocean near Brooks Street staircase

On Mother’s Day morning, May 9, at 8:20 a.m., onlookers reported a body-like object floating in the water off the Brooks Street staircase. Laguna Beach Lifeguards and other search and rescue teams were called on scene to search for the reported person in distress. 

Laguna Beach Lifeguards performed an underwater search of the area, where the person was last seen. Approximately one hour later, lifeguards located the victim, approximately 20 yards from the last known location.

Lifeguards brought him to shore and turned him over to the paramedics at Laguna Beach Fire. Eventually the coroner was contacted.

Male victim dies

Click on photos for larger images

Photo courtesy of Jim Kelly

Search and rescue efforts on Mother’s Day; a male victim was located in the water, but sadly died (photo taken from Woods Cove area)

“We have no indication of what the initial activity (in the water) was for the subject. The only information that we have is that the reporting party saw a body-like object floating in front of the stairs at Brooks Street Beach,” Laguna Beach Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond stated.

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.