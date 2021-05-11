NewLeftHeader

few clouds

64.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach 051121

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach receives FOA Foundation grant

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is thrilled to announce the receipt of a $6,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. This grant will fund “Arts For All,” an art program accessible to all members, every day after school. 

The Festival of Arts Foundation grant enables the Boys & Girls Club to act on its belief that play and art create a healthy role in the learning and development of every child, as imagination and creativity are vital components of increasing their full potential as adults. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is dedicated to providing a diverse array of art programs, in which each area serves our youth through exposure, education, and enriching experiences. 

Not only do children have the opportunity to learn how to create art, but also experience the thrill of seeing their pieces displayed in onsite exhibits while entering their art into local and national art competitions.

Boys & art

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

FOA grant enables youth to grow in art development 

Teaching and learning will never quite be the same in our post-COVID-19 world. However, Mar Stash, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Art Expressions Director, will be able to resume running the Club’s essential creative experiences and build fun and exciting programs related to all aspects of art and youth development at the Club such as the Photography Club and Art 4 The Heart program. 

Arts have played an important role in these tumultuous times and will continue to do so for all youth. The Boys & Girls Club would like to express thanks to the assistance of funding from the Festival of Arts Foundation. 

“We are so excited to be able to host our first art show post COVID! Our members were so excited to see their art displayed outside for all staff and Club members to enjoy. We are so grateful for organizations like the Festival of Arts Foundation that allow us to provide daily art classes and enable us to continue to showcase their hard work,” states Stash.

Without the continuing support of the Festival of Arts Foundation, these wonderful opportunities for families within the community would not be possible. For more information about Club activities, contact Michelle Ray Fortezzo at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For additional information, visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.