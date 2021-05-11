NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Artist Casey Parlette speaks during the dedication of his “Shark Migration” last Friday. It is the latest temporary art installation by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission outside City Hall. “Shark Migration” will be on exhibit for three months.

 

